Building the perfect city is a hard task, and it can be even harder when there’s not enough cash in the coffers. For players hoping to live out their urban and rural planning dreams, here’s a guide on how to make money fast in Cities Skylines 2.

Ways to Make Money Fast in Cities Skylines 2

Ideally, the point is to make a self-sustaining city that can be profitable in different ways over the long run in Cities Skylines 2, but sometimes more pressing matters require a quick injection of cash. As such, it is always recommended for players to have more money in the bank than they need so they are not caught out by any nasty surprises.

Beyond having a functional economy in the game, here are some other ways to increase the profit margin:

Hitting Milestones

The most helpful way to increase the money in the coffers is to hit the various milestones present in the game.

For every level reached, the game rewards players with quite a significant amount of money to work toward the next. Invest smartly to keep growing your city, and there will always be cold hard cash waiting in the pipeline.

Deal in Exports

In Cities Skylines 2, there are various resources that can be harvested and processed for a multitude of uses.

Rather than hoarding them for yourself, why not export them to neighbors to earn more money? The likes of electricity, water, and even raw materials can all be exported for profit. Just make sure you establish the right connections through specific buildings or an external power line.

Cutting Services

Image Source: Paradox Interactive

Ensuring a city has all it needs is a sign of a good custodian, but sometimes things can get out of hand.

Depending on your liking for upgrading buildings and helping people, going back to basics can lead to a healthy profit; at least in the short term. Check out your budget to see if there are services that can be cut so that your city can still run but won’t be in the red.

Increasing Taxes

Of course, there is also the option to raise the taxes in the city.

This is an easy method to bolster your reserves, albeit at the expense of the happiness of the people. Try to find the perfect balance so that people will still want to come live in the city, but are contributing to your profit margin.

That’s all the vital information on how to make money fast in Cities Skylines 2. For more help with the game, be sure to check out our other guides like how to rotate buildings and the best graphical settings. Otherwise, remember to search Twinfinite for more tips and tricks with all of the latest games.