Best Cities Skylines 2 Graphics Settings

Compared to the first installment, many fans believe that the default graphic settings for Cities Skylines 2 are a bit of a letdown, with sub-par building appearances and low FPS rates. Luckily, you can tweak a few features to create a more visually pleasing experience. So, without further ado, here are the best Cities Skylines 2 graphic settings.

What Is the Best Graphics Settings for Cities Skylines 2?

Players can change the following settings in Cities Skylines 2 to improve the graphics:

General: Performance Preference: Frame Rate

Graphics (Simple): Motion Blur: Disabled Depth of Field Mode: Disabled Shadow Quality: Medium Level of Detail: Medium

Graphics (Advanced): Anti-aliasing mode: TAA Dynamic Resolution Scale Quality: Disabled



One of the first changes you should implement is the deactivation of the Motion Blur since this feature has caused a lot of headaches for many players. I noticed a significant improvement with it off, along with the adjustment of the ‘Frame Rate’ in the Performance Preference.

Given that there have been problems with shadow flickering, it’s best to change this specific feature to ‘Medium,’ as the highest value can trigger these issues. You can do the same for the Level of Detail since it still holds up visually while maintaining the game’s performance. Although you may be inclined to keep it at its maximum level for all the little details on buildings and landscapes, the setting works much better in the long run. I personally didn’t see any significant downgrades graphics-wise, so it shouldn’t be too noticeable.

Image Source: Colossal Order Ltd. via Twinfinite

Besides these changes, Reddit user Neural__ has suggested changing the Anti-aliasing mode to TAA to boost the quality of graphics. Disabling the Depth of Field mode and Dynamic Resolution Scale Quality can also help with its visuals.

Now that you know the best graphic settings for Cities Skylines 2, you can learn more about the game by finding out how to fix performance issues.