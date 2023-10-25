Cities Skylines is no stranger to shadow flickering, causing issues with gameplay in the very first installment. And now, it seems to appear once again in the latest entry. So, if you are currently experiencing problems in-game, we’re here to show you how to fix flickering in Cities Skylines 2.

Cities Skylines 2 Shadow Flickering Solution

To fix the shadow flickering issues in Cities Skylines 2, you can try one of the following methods:

Turn off the day/night feature

Change your Anti-aliasing to ‘TAA’

Disable Depth of Field mode

Change your Dynamic Resolution Scale Quality to Constant

Deactivate Shadow Quality

Boost up your Minimum Resolution Percentage Scale

One of the first solutions you can use is turning off the day/night cycle, which has helped some players fix the issue. Since the lighting may be linked to the problem, the cycle can sometimes mess up the shadows shown in the game. You may also want to turn off shadows altogether to at least establish a temporary solution.

Aside from these options, YouTuber TactiCat has suggested alternating a few settings, specifically with a change to TAA mode in Anti-aliasing. It primarily tackles the main problems with shadow flickering, but you may still notice a few annoying movements with the environment. That’s why it’s an excellent idea to utilize the rest of the setting recommendations above to get Cities Skylines 2 up and running.

Keep in mind that your frame rate may not be the best with these features, so you can tweak these mechanics in whichever way you prefer. TactiCat also recommends having the Minimum Resolution Percentage Scale at 70 percent, as it balances out the FPS and flickering issues.

Hopefully, this guide has helped you address the problem with shadow flickering in Cities Skylines 2, and you can find out more tips and tricks by checking out our resolution on performance issues. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below, including a CS reimagination of the beloved Red Dead Redemption 2 world.