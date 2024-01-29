BitLife is all about simulating life after life, and in some lives, you’ll want to make as much money as possible. So that you’re not worrying about your character’s retirement, here’s everything you need to know about how to get rich in BitLife.

How to Get Rich in Early Life

If you want your BitLife character to be rich in their adult life, you need to think about how you’re going to make money from the moment you start.

First of all, take a look at your parents’ stats. If they’ve got a high generosity rating, you’ll be able to ask them for money for both activities and your education. You can then keep that in mind throughout your character’s life, as you’ll even get a generous dose of inheritance when they die and won’t have to pay for student loans.

Then, focus on your education and Intelligence rating. Of course, if your character isn’t the brightest due to the game’s, you might struggle academically anyway. That said, this won’t necessarily mean you can’t get rich.

If they’re smart, put your character through school as far as you can go, even opting for higher education and Graduate School after university. It’s also important to focus on a traditionally academic subject (English, Political Science, History), if that’s possible, because it’ll allow you to get a higher paying job.

To up your smarts, you can also opt to study harder by selecting the Education option to the left of the menu icons in the middle. You can do this around four times a year to net an Intelligence boost when you age up. Once you’ve graduated as far as possible, with a good degree under your belt, you’ll be able to apply for job.

How to Get Rich in a Career

You can apply for as many BitLife jobs as you’d like, so keep applying for the well-paying ones until you’re accepted. Look for openings that align with the degree you’ve done, and keep an eye on the starting salary. You will then be able to start making money.

You’ll also be given raises or promotions throughout your career, though they can be hard to predict. You can ask for them manually (with the risk of being denied) or you can wait for them to be given automatically.

If your Smarts improve from that point on, you can also choose to apply for different jobs and increase your salary.

How to Get Rich in Relationships and Retirement

You could take advantage of marrying someone who’s richer than you, as well. They may ask you to sign a prenup, but if you refuse or they don’t ask, you might be able to divorce them and take half of their money. You will also be left some money when they pass away.

You could also think about emigrating to a country that’s cheaper to live in. You’ll be away from your family, and that may hurt relationships, but it’s easier to get rich in countries that have cheaper properties on offer, or better paying jobs.

You need to think about when you retire, too. If you do so too early, you will run out of money before you die, and some careers won’t offer you a pension – especially if you haven’t been in the role long enough. You can use investments to work around it though.

Investments and Lottery

The housing market is vital to making money. As soon as you’re able to buy a house, do so. They will often make money themselves, with houses often doubling in value in a few years. You’re able to buy, sell, and upgrade, making yourself a lot of money in the process. Cars, though, aren’t worth investing in.

If you manage to buy several properties, you can then turn landlord and rent them out. Doing so will net you a lot of passive income, though it’s time-consuming to tend to repairs and difficult tenants every year. After a while you can sell the property, accruing money from the sale and all the rent you earned.

The BitLife lottery, while far from a sure thing, can set you up for life. Winning is rare, but if you have some disposable income, it’s worth having a try every now and again. Winning will make becoming rich much easier.

Lastly, you can also delve into the stock market. We recommend hiring a financial advisor, who will automatically invest a fixed amount of your money each year. You then get an annual summary of how your investments are doing, at which point you can invest more or cash out. It’s riskier due to the threat of your stocks bombing, but a good option if you’ve got a lot of cash and want more.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get rich in BitLife. For more tips and tricks on the game, be sure to search for Twinfinite. We’ve got guides on how to become famous in BitLife, plus how to become the Godfather.