If you want to be famous, you need to put in the work.

Gaining fame in BitLife can take you in a myriad of directions. There are quite a few careers that always make you a household name, from a writer to an athlete. Regardless of which direction you take, you’ll need to put in some work. Decide what kind of career you want while you learn how to become famous in BitLife.

How to Become Famous in BitLife

The following careers in BitLife have fame tied them: model, game developer, writer, actor, reporter, musician, social media influencer, athlete, and being royalty, either by being born into it or marrying royalty.

Take care of yourself. Unfortunately, your Looks and Health stats greatly affect how likely you are to become famous. On top of increasing the odds of being hired, the two stats are even more important in careers related to athleticism and entertainment. It’s easier if you’re born beautiful, but going to the spa, keeping a healthy diet, haircuts, and exercise are all great ways to increase Health and Looks. Start pursuing your career early. Even as a kid, you’ll need to lay the groundwork. Once you start attending school, take advantage of the activities in Mind & Body related to your career. For example, practice an instrument or take voice lessons if being a musician is your goal or reading books in hopes of becoming a writer. Do well in high school and attend college, if applicable. It would be wise to maintain your Smarts stat. Most vocations that you can be famous in require some form of higher education. Even athletes need to attend college if they hope to hit the big leagues. Some careers don’t require college at all, like being an actor or writer, but it helps nonetheless. Work hard at your job. In BitLife, fame won’t fall in your lap. You have to put in the time and effort, whether it’s booking auditions as an actor or spending a few years as a paid writer before you write a book of your own. It may take a few years, but your efforts will be rewarded.

There you have it, the nitty gritty details on how to become famous in BitLife. Most of your effort is spent grinding away in your career. If you’re looking for an even greater challenge, take a look at how to become President or the Golden SuperStar Mode Theme.

