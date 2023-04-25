Image Source: Candywriter

BitLife has a vast number of careers you can pursue, from a simple nun to running the entire United States. Being the President is among the toughest occupations to achieve in the game, right alongside being Chief Justice. You have quite the difficult road ahead of you, so let’s jump right in and teach you how to become President in BitLife.

How to Become the President of the United States in BitLife

Before you start running the United States in BitLife, you’ll need to make an important purchase. Unfortunately, Bitizenship is required to actually pursue a career as the President. Get that figured out and then you can follow along with these steps:

Be good-looking and intelligent. While in school, dedicate your time to maintaining good looks and high grades. This means reading books, studying, and joining extra curricular activities that involve exercise. Most importantly, keep yourself out of trouble. Believe it or not, laughing at another student’s fart joke can affect your campaign in the future. Continue your education and maintain a part-time job. Having a degree in Law, Business, and Political Science are all valid ways of proving you can become President in BitLife—especially Political Science. If you did well in high school, you might even get a few scholarships to help you along. Either way, you’ll need a part-time job to shore up future campaign costs. Join social media and be politically active. When you’re fresh out of college, start campaigning for a political position, like Mayor, Governor, or School Board Director. Use social media (under Activities) to smear your opponent, boost your approval ratings, and increase Fame. Spend a few years maintaining your position. You need to be, at minimum, 35 years to be the President in BitLife. Spend the next decade or two organizing rallies, giving speeches, raising your approval rating, and making money. If you have the Investor Expansion Pack, throw cash into stocks, but avoid illegal activities. We advise having $20 million or more saved up for the presidential campaign. On the road to the Oval Office. Go into Occupation > Political Offices > President of the United States to get started. You want your approval ratings to be as high as possible, so mechanically, it isn’t any different from running for Governor or Mayor. Along with a nice, balanced agenda, you might just win the election, so good luck!

Who knew becoming President in BitLife was going to be so complicated? As difficult as it is, it’s certainly a worthwhile endeavor for the sake of completion. For more related content, give the links down below a look. We suggest learning how to complete the Hell’s Kitchen Challenge!

