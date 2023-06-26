how to become a model in bitlife

Image Source: Candywriter

Fame and money are so much easier to obtain in BitLife when you’re beautiful. However, it’s a tough gig in its own right, and you might not make it your first time through. Luckily, our handy guide on becoming a model in BitLife will keep you on track.

How to Become a Famous Model in BitLife

You won’t be walking the runways as a model in BitLife right off the bat. It’s going to take some time and effort before you’ make it to the big leagues, so let’s get started:

Be born beautiful. Okay, so maybe this step isn’t exactly necessary, but it certainly makes the journey easier. You want your ‘Looks’ to be as close to as 80% as you can get it. If you’re average, there’s always plastic surgery down the road when you’ve made some money as an adult. Take care of your body. Along with good looks, you need a great body, too. Exercising in BitLife naturally improves all of your stats, including your looks. Go on walks, visit the gym, take martial arts, and avoid situations that result in damage like fights. Start off as a foot model. Yes, you read that right: a foot model. You’ll find it sometimes listed under full-time jobs when you turn 18 years of age, but I have to admit, the pay isn’t great. It’s a living though and when you get the job, you’re technically a model. Progress to a runway model. Once you get the job, you’ve got your foot in the door—no pun intended. From here, it’s all about making yourself indispensable as a foot model. Eventually, you’ll move to hands, then to catalog and lingerie, and gain fame and fortune as a runway model.

There you have it: all that goes into becoming a model in BitLife. You don’t have to worry about college or even doing good in school. As long as you look good, modeling will be in your future. It’s also pretty handy for marrying into royalty!

