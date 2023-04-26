Image Source: Candywriter

In BitLife, even a peasant can get a seat at the royal table in BitLife, provided they marry into royalty. If you don’t have the luxury of being born into royalty, you’ll have to prove you’re worthy. Prepare those thumbs and use this guide to learn how to marry into royalty in BitLife.

How to Marry Royalty in BitLife

If you hope to be a part of a royal family in BitLife, you need to be in a country with a monarchy. Try any one of these countries: Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sweden, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. Either emigrate or be born there, then you can get started:

Go from being a nobody to being a somebody. No one working as a nun is going to stumble into the royal palace; you need to be famous and have a fortune. Try modeling, being a reporter, athlete, musician, being a writer, game developer, even a social media influencer. Once you’re famous, rake in the dough! Take care of yourself. Heaving high Health and Looks goes a long way, and even makes fame easier to obtain. Join the gym, martial arts, walks, and maintain a healthy diet to keep your Looks and Health as high as possible. It also wouldn’t hurt to visit the salon as well as plastic surgery. Put yourself out there. Now that you’re healthy, handsome, and famous, it’s time to start dating. Go into Activities, pick Love, and go on a date. With your fortune and fame, you’re sure to entice a member of the royal family. Now it’s just a matter of improving your relationship and proposing when the time is right.

Now we can close the book on how to marry into royalty in BitLife for good. It’s honestly not that difficult, far from what it takes to be the President. What’s particularly fun is getting to boss people around and even have them executed. If you found our guide helpful, check out our other BitLife guides using the links below. Fare thee well, my liege!

