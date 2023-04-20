Image Source: Candywriter

Whether you’re at school or at work, there are plenty of ways to play BitLife unblocked.

BitLife is a genuinely entertaining game that lets you live out a variety of lifestyles. It’s like a text adventure, but includes a lot more humor. With how fun BitLife is, we wouldn’t blame you for sneaking a quick gaming session at school or work. Of course, the problem is that BitLife is most certainly restricted. Thankfully, we have a solution on how to play BitLife unblocked!

How to Play BitLife Unblocked in School or at Work

Seeing as schools and workplaces tend to restrict access to a lot of sites, you need to find yourself a safe way to play BitLife unblocked. No, we aren’t going to give you a crash course in hacking or sending you to shady sites. None of the solutions we’re offering involve downloading sketchy files, either. Instead, we’re going to visit a few sites that host BitLife unblocked.

You can play BitLife on Scratch. Seeing as Scratch is a part of MIT—yes, the very same university in Massachusetts—you shouldn’t run into any issues at school or work. It isn’t the most up-to-date version, but at least you won’t have to deal with ads and it’s free! How about Play School Games? Simply put: Play School Games is just a gaming site that may or may not be blocked by schools and workplaces. If it isn’t, you’re welcome to play BitLife, among other dozens of games. Try out the game on Unblocked Games World or Tyrone’s Unblocked Games. Both of these sites are considered “Google Sites,” which means they’re generally trusted. The chances of either being blocked at school or work is significantly low.

There you have it: how to play BitLife unblocked in a variety of ways without ever downloading a sketchy file. Since you now have access to the game in school and work, we’ve got all sorts of related content, like our Hell’s Kitchen Challenge walkthrough and how to get an arranged marriage.

