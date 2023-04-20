Image Source: Candywriter

If you want to dedicate your life to religion in BitLife, why not become a nun?

Like in real life, BitLife features a staggering number of jobs and careers to choose from, even something simple like being a saintly nun. You’ll find it’s one of the easiest occupations to get involved in, but doesn’t exactly pay well. It’s all about the experience, right? Here’s all you need to know on how to become a nun in BitLife.

How to Become a Nun in BitLife

Becoming a nun doesn’t feature special rewards, like the Ballon d’Or, but it’s important for completing the Hard-Knock Nun challenge. To get started, follow along with these steps:

Be a woman. This is by far the most important prerequisite to being a nun in BitLife. The easiest route is being born female, but the church will accept you if you’ve had gender reassignment surgery. However, the church immediately denies your application if you simply identify as female. Finish high school. You don’t need to waste your time on extracurricular activities or focus on specific classes. As long as you finish high school, you’re ready for the next step. Get right to work when you’re 18. Now that you’re 18, you can start pursuing a career as a nun. You do not need a fancy degree, either, meaning you can skip college. Open up the Occupation page, select the Jobs tab, and apply to be a nun. Since it’s one of the lowest paying jobs, you’ll find it near the bottom. If it isn’t there, advance your life another year and look again.

That wasn’t so hard, was it? Now that you know how to become a Nun in BitLife, perhaps you’d be interested in checking out other guides here at Twinfinite using the links below. We highly suggest learning how to get the Golden Superstar Mode theme or how to whack mobsters.

Related Posts