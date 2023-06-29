how to become an actor in bitlife

Image Source: Candywriter

If you were born for the silver screen, then maybe being an actor is your calling in BitLife. It’s a pretty lucrative career too, potentially making you into a millionaire and more. You can’t do it all by flashing a smile, though. With your smarts and our guide on how to become an actor, you’ll crush it in BitLife.

BitLife Actor Guide

There’s no such thing as starting too early in BitLife, especially if you want to be an actor. So, prepare your lines and follow along:

Be born beautiful. Your looks play a major role in, well, getting the role. However, unlike becoming a model, you actually have to have talent to back it up, too. Age up until you’re 12 years old. Now you can start taking acting lessons. Go into Activities, choose Mind & Body, and pick Acting Lessons. Keep taking lessons a couple times a year, around three to four, until your skill meter is maxed out or close to it. Do this before you finish high school. Get a part-time job at 14 years old. Talent agents aren’t cheap and mom and dad won’t pay for acting lessons when you’re an adult. Age up to 18 and hire a talent agent. Under the Special Careers tab in Occupation, choose Actor and get yourself an Agent. Alternatively, you can choose to become an extra and possibly get noticed, but it isn’t guaranteed. With an agent by your side, you can apply for auditions and net some roles!

With that said and done, you’ve officially become an actor in BitLife. The fame and fortune comes to you over time if you consistently land roles, whether it’s in movies or television shows. Your popularity will rise and before you know it you’re a billionaire!

