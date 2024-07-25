How to Achieve a Very Satisfied Relationship in Sims 4 Lovestruck

By introducing a deeper romance system, it’s actually become more complicated to maintain a healthy relationship in Sims 4. To get the Paragon Partner aspiration reward in The Sims 4, you’ll need to achieve a Very Satisfied Relationship, so here’s what you need to do.

How to Get a Very Satisfied Relationship in Sims 4 Lovestruck

As we said, you’ll need to make your relationship a ‘Very Satisfied’ one to unlock the Paragon Partner aspiration reward. In fact, you need to do so twice.

To have that trigger during a date, you need to make sure two things are happening. First, you and your date’s turn-ons and turn-offs need to match, and you need to make sure that the two Sims are attracted to each other.

You can achieve the Very Satisfied relationship on the first date or develop it by interacting over time. When chatting with the Sim you’re on a date with, you have to ask about their interests, what their turn-ons and offs are, and make sure you go along with those. For example, if a turn-off of theirs is red hair and your Sim has red hair, then you’ve got to change it. It sounds silly, but it’s as simple as that.

To see how you’re doing and how the relationship is currently being classed, click Relationships on the bottom right bar, then select the Sim you want to check, open their Profile, and scroll down to Relationship. This section will show you how the Sim feels about yours.

In short, you essentially need to follow these steps. If you do it correctly, the relationship will be classed as ‘Very Satisfied’:

Achieve positive romantic socials with your date/partner.

Ask about turn-ons and turn-offs (Click Sim to chat > Relationship > Learn More > Ask About).

Avoid their turn-offs.

Ask about their relationship satisfaction.

Check details via the Profile.

That’s all there is to know about achieving a ‘Very Satisfied’ relationship in The Sims 4. For more on the Lovestruck expansion, check out our list of the best mods to download.

