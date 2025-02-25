How to Get the Spirit Key and What It’s Used For in Two Point Museum

Due to the success of Memento Mile, you’ll be used to taking expedition teams into the Bone Belt. When you take ownership of Wailon Lodge, you’ll open up a supernaturally themed section of the map: the Netherworld. This eerie realm is home to the Nether Gates, which are sealed-off sections of the map that you must unlock with the Spirit Key to progress.

What’s the Spirit Key Used for?

The Spirit Key is just that: a key that unlocks areas of the map that are closed off to expedition teams. However, players cannot progress in the campaign without opening those ‘doors’.

Areas closed to players when starting with Wailon Lodge are called Nether Gates. These POIs (Points of Interest) open up other sections of the map, allowing expedition teams to bring famous ghosts and ghouls back to the museum from ‘the other side’.

How to Get the Spirit Key in Two Point Museum

What is not completely clear is how one gets a Sprit Key and that secret lies with the first museum. You need to get a 2-star Memento Mile museum to get the option of crafting a Spirit Key. Once you’ve progressed with Momento Mile enough to achieve this extra star, upon returning to Wailon Lodge, the museum’s ghostly assistant will update the player with this information.

To create a Spirit Key, you must use the Workshop and craft it the same way you would any other Expedition Cargo item. However, a Spirit Key isn’t cheap; multiple are needed to open up all Nether Gates. One Spirit Key costs $10,000 and takes 60 days to make. Therefore, you’ll need to be as frugal as possible to ensure that you can afford the expense when the time comes.

