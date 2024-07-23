Best Sims 4 Lovestruck Mods

The Sims 4 mods can enhance your gameplay in ways you cannot even imagine and now, with the addition of the new Lovestruck expansion pack, there is even more to explore. Lovestruck brings dating and relationships in The Sims 4 to a whole new level so let’s get into what we think are the best mods to for the Sims 4 Lovestruck expansion.

Lovestruck is all about romance, dating, and relationships so any mod to help expand on those would be perfect. Here are the four mods we will think would be worth adding alongside the new expansion pack.

Wonderful Whims

This mod adds custom skills, traits, and moodlets to enhance your Sims personalities. This mod is well-known to many Sims players and has a lot of what Lovestruck now offers, however combining them both gives your gameplay a huge boost. Wonderful Whims brings extra storytelling situations, extra personality types and social interactions, and more romantic and physically intimate options!

This mod also adds extra reality to your gameplay with menstruation and pregnancy changes, sweating and woohoo features, and more. Wonderful Whims is available to download from CurseForge, Itch.io, or ModTheSims.

Wicked Whims

If you want to add a little spice to your Sims 4 Gameplay, and you are over the age of 18, try Wicked Whims. This mod is not compatible with Wonderful Whims so choose wisely! Wicked Whims allows your Sims to woohoo in a huge variety of places, with as much or as little detail as you like. There is a great list of spicy extras with this mod including nudity, new traits, and party options.

Just like Wonderful Whims, this mod adds fun little extras like menstruation cycles, fertility cycles, and the use of birth control. If you own the Get To Work expansion, there is also the option of adding a new nightly hot spot you can own- The Strip Club. Download Wicked Whims via Wicked.cc now – strictly over 18s only!

Divergent Sims

The Divergent Sims mod adds a new layer of personality to your game and pairs well with the Lovestruck expansion. Since dating and relationships have had a makeover in Sims 4, it can be fun to add some realism. Divergent Sims gives you the option of enhancing your Sim with over 25 personality and mental health conditions including ADHD, mood and personality disorders, autism, and more.

This mod also gives players the chance to send their Sims to a psychiatrist for evaluation and treatment. If you like to make your Sims life interesting and create a little drama in their dating lives, then this is a great mod to add. Download Divergent Sims at a.deep.indigo.mods.

Child Birth Mod

Once your Sim has dated, romanced, and woohoo’d to their heart’s content, they may be ready to settle down and start a family. This is where PandaSama’s Child Birth Mod can come in! Not content with just sending your Sim off to the hospital? Want to have more options and more gameplay during the pregnancy? Then the Child Birth Mod is for you.

After unprotected whoohooing, your Sim can take a test to find out if they are pregnant immediately and call their OBGYN to make plans. They can attend an ultrasound appointment, plan a gender reveal party, get blood tests, and more. This mod adds multiple options for where your Sim gives birth from home births to hospital, and so many extras once the baby is born. Download the Child Birth Mod via Panda Sama.

That’s it for the mods we recommend when playing Sims 4 Lovestruck! For more Sims 4 fun why not check out our kits and packs trivia quiz and see how much you remember!

