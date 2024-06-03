The Sims 4 Kits and Packs Quiz: Real or Fake?

The Sims 4 has so many DLCs to choose from, and they range from dust bunnies and kitchen clutter to high-fashion items and crystals. Only the most Sims-obsessed players know about every DLC! Can you figure out which of the Sims 4 Kits and Packs are real and which are fake? Try our quiz to find out!

Real or Fake: Sims 4 Kits & Packs Quiz

Image Source: EA Games

Make your way through our Sims 4 Kits and Packs quiz to see how well you know what DLCs are available. With so many stuff packs, kits, and game packs out there to choose from, it might be hard to recognize fact from fiction. Unless, of course, you are an avid Sims 4 fan! Choose the fake DLC from the list below and see how many you get right.

Can You Identify the Fake Sims 4 Kits & Packs? Which is the fake Kit or Pack and which is real? Can you figure out the truth? 1 of 20 Choose the Fake! Image Source: Maxis Studios Neon Nightlife Pastel Pop 2 of 20 Choose the Fake! Image Source: EA Games via Twinfinite Backyard Frontyard 3 of 20 Choose the Fake! Image Source: Maxis Studios via LittleMsSam Little Campers Scouting for Sims 4 of 20 Choose the Fake! Image Source: Maxis Studios Courtyard Oasis Classy Courtyard 5 of 20 Choose the Fake! Image via EA Games Fashion Foward Fashion Street 6 of 20 Choose the Fake! Image Source: Maxis Studios via pukingking Movie Marathon Movie Hangout 7 of 20 Choose the Fake! Image Source: Maxis Classic Kitchen Cool Kitchen 8 of 20 Choose the Fake! Image Source: EA Games Cozy Bistro Classy Bistro 9 of 20 Choose the Fake! Image Source: EA Games Urban Homage Homely Homage 10 of 20 Choose the Fake! Image Source: EA via Twinfinite Poolside Splash Poolside Party 11 of 20 Choose the Fake! Image Source: EA Games Gothic Galore Goth Galore 12 of 20 Choose the Fake! Image Source: EA Games Basement Clutter Basement Treasures 13 of 20 Choose the Fake! Image Source: Maxis Studios via ModtheSims Stylish Menswear Modern Menswear 14 of 20 Choose the Fake! Image Source: EA Games Bust the Dust Dust Busters 15 of 20 Choose the Fake! Image Source: Maxis Studios via SimNation Travel Jungle Adventure Jungle Trek 16 of 20 Choose the Fake! Image Source: Maxis Studios Great Outdoors Outdoor Retreat 17 of 20 Choose the Fake! Image Source: EA Games Spa Day Relaxing Spa 18 of 20 Choose the Fake! Image Source: EA Games Realm of Magic Magical Realm 19 of 20 Choose the Fake! Image Source: EA via Twinfinite DIY & Decor Dream Home Decorator 20 of 20 Choose the Fake! My Wedding Stories Marriage Stories Continue Continue Play again

How many did you get right in our Sims 4 DLC quiz? Let us know how you did in the comments below! If you enjoyed our quiz don’t forget to share it with your friends and compare scores. Who will be the biggest Sims 4 fan?

If you loved that quiz, why not try out other Sims 4 quizzes? Can you tell the difference between Simlish or Swedish, or perhaps you’d like to find out how you would die if you were a Sim?

