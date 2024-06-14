How Well Do You Know the Destiny 2 Expansion Packs?

Destiny 2 has been around for years now and has multiple seasons and expansions to its name. If you have played from Year One then you should know just how extensive the lore and DLCs are. But how much can you recall? We have a tough quiz right here to truly test your Destiny 2 expansion knowledge.

Quiz: How Well Do You Know the Destiny 2 Expansion DLCs?

Our Destiny 2 quiz will test how deep your knowledge goes. You may have been playing since 2017 or maybe when the first expansion was released, but does that mean you know everything there is to know about Destiny 2’s expansions?

Image Source: Bungie

You can take our quiz below to test how much you know about any expansion DLC released between 2017 to 2024. When you are finished make sure you share with your friends to see if they can beat or match your score!

How Well Do You Know Every Destiny 2 Expansion? 1 of 19 In which Destiny 2 expansion do you get to claim the One Thousand Voices Exotic Fusion Rifle? Last Wish Forsaken 2 of 19 What was the name of the first expansion pack in year one of Destiny 2? Warmind Curse of Osiris 3 of 19 Which large expansion was released in September 2018? Forsaken Shadowkeep 4 of 19 November 2020 saw the release of another large expansion. What was it called? Beyond Light Lightfall 5 of 19 Who is the Witch Queen from the 2022 Destiny 2 expansion? Savathûn Oryx 6 of 19 From which expansion is this raid promo shot? Beyond Light: Deep Stone Crypt Forsaken: Last Wish 7 of 19 From which expansion is this raid promo shot? Image Source: Bungie.net Shadowkeep: Garden of Salvation Forsaken: Deep Stone Crypt 8 of 19 From which expansion is this promo shot? Beyond Light The Final Shape 9 of 19 From which expansion is this promo shot? Image by Bungie via Twinfinite The Final Shape Lightfall 10 of 19 From which expansion is this promo shot? The Witch Queen Forsaken 11 of 19 In which expansion do you get to explore the heart of the Traveller? Forsaken The Final Shape 12 of 19 In which expansion do you discover the secret city of Neomuna? Beyond Light Lightfall 13 of 19 In which expansion do you find the Pit of Heresy Dungeon? Shadowkeep The Final Shape 14 of 19 In which expansion would you find the Lucent Brood? Forsaken The Witch Queen 15 of 19 In which expansion would you find the Shattered Throne Dungeon? Forsaken Lightfall 16 of 19 From which expansion is this cropped image taken? Image Source: Bungie The Final Shape Forsaken 17 of 19 From which expansion is this cropped image taken? Image Source: Bungie Shadowkeep Forsaken 18 of 19 From which expansion is this cropped image taken? Image Source: Bungie The Final Shape Shadowkeep 19 of 19 From which expansion is this cropped image taken? Image Source: Bungie The Witch Queen The Final Shape Continue Continue Share your result via Play again

So, how well did you do in our Destiny 2 expansion quiz? Were any of our questions too tough for you? Don’t forget to use any of the share buttons to get your Fireteam on board and test their knowledge too. If you think you can do better a second time around then hit the Play Again button to retry.

For more Destiny 2 quizzes we have one of the hardest Destiny 2 quizzes on the internet for you to try!

