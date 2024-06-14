Still Hunt Exotic Sniper Rifle charged in third-person perspective in Destiny 2 The Final Shape
Image Source: Bungie
Destiny 2

How Well Do You Know the Destiny 2 Expansion Packs?

Are you a top ranking Guardian?
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|
Published: Jun 14, 2024 11:15 am

Destiny 2 has been around for years now and has multiple seasons and expansions to its name. If you have played from Year One then you should know just how extensive the lore and DLCs are. But how much can you recall? We have a tough quiz right here to truly test your Destiny 2 expansion knowledge.

Quiz: How Well Do You Know the Destiny 2 Expansion DLCs?

Our Destiny 2 quiz will test how deep your knowledge goes. You may have been playing since 2017 or maybe when the first expansion was released, but does that mean you know everything there is to know about Destiny 2’s expansions?

Destiny 2 Final Shape key art of lush forest environment
Image Source: Bungie

You can take our quiz below to test how much you know about any expansion DLC released between 2017 to 2024. When you are finished make sure you share with your friends to see if they can beat or match your score!

How Well Do You Know Every Destiny 2 Expansion?

1 of 19
In which Destiny 2 expansion do you get to claim the One Thousand Voices Exotic Fusion Rifle?
2 of 19
What was the name of the first expansion pack in year one of Destiny 2?
3 of 19
Which large expansion was released in September 2018?
4 of 19
November 2020 saw the release of another large expansion. What was it called?
5 of 19
Who is the Witch Queen from the 2022 Destiny 2 expansion?
6 of 19
From which expansion is this raid promo shot?
7 of 19
From which expansion is this raid promo shot?
Image Source: Bungie.net
8 of 19
From which expansion is this promo shot?
9 of 19
From which expansion is this promo shot?
Image by Bungie via Twinfinite
10 of 19
From which expansion is this promo shot?
11 of 19
In which expansion do you get to explore the heart of the Traveller?
12 of 19
In which expansion do you discover the secret city of Neomuna?
13 of 19
In which expansion do you find the Pit of Heresy Dungeon?
14 of 19
In which expansion would you find the Lucent Brood?
15 of 19
In which expansion would you find the Shattered Throne Dungeon?
16 of 19
From which expansion is this cropped image taken?
Image Source: Bungie
17 of 19
From which expansion is this cropped image taken?
Image Source: Bungie
18 of 19
From which expansion is this cropped image taken?
Image Source: Bungie
19 of 19
From which expansion is this cropped image taken?
Image Source: Bungie

So, how well did you do in our Destiny 2 expansion quiz? Were any of our questions too tough for you? Don’t forget to use any of the share buttons to get your Fireteam on board and test their knowledge too. If you think you can do better a second time around then hit the Play Again button to retry.

For more Destiny 2 quizzes we have one of the hardest Destiny 2 quizzes on the internet for you to try!

Read Article How to Get The Call Sidearm in Destiny 2
How to get the call sidearm in destiny 2 - characters from The Final Shape
How to get the call sidearm in destiny 2 - characters from The Final Shape
How to get the call sidearm in destiny 2 - characters from The Final Shape
How to Get The Call Sidearm in Destiny 2
Damiano Gerli Damiano Gerli Jun 14, 2024
Read Article Destiny 2’s Long-Rumored Winnower is Finally Canon
Destiny 2 Winnower with people raising their hands looking up to it
Destiny 2 Winnower with people raising their hands looking up to it
Destiny 2 Winnower with people raising their hands looking up to it
Destiny 2’s Long-Rumored Winnower is Finally Canon
Syed Hamza Bakht Syed Hamza Bakht Jun 14, 2024
Read Article How to Fix the Memory of the Witness Reward Glitch in Destiny 2
Destiny 2 Episode Echoes promotional art with three characters stepping out of portal
Destiny 2 Episode Echoes promotional art with three characters stepping out of portal
Destiny 2 Episode Echoes promotional art with three characters stepping out of portal
How to Fix the Memory of the Witness Reward Glitch in Destiny 2
Lewis Rees Lewis Rees Jun 13, 2024
Rowan Jones
Rowan is a writer from Devon, U.K with a BA in Education Studies. The first video game Rowan fell in love with was Treasure Island Dizzy on the ZX Spectrum but has since progressed to bigger and better titles. She has been writing game guides for mobile and console since 2020 within Gamurs Group. Rowan has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.