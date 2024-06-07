Category:
How to Unlock Prismatic Aspects on Second Character in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Aspects of the Prism
Destiny 2 The Final Shape has introduced the new Prismatic subclass, shaking up the game’s meta. This new subclass allows players to harness the powers of light and darkness all at once, but initially, you’ll only unlock Prismatic Aspects for a single character. Here’s how to unlock Prismatic Aspects on a second character in Destiny 2 The Final Shape.

Recommended Videos

How to Unlock Second Character Prismatic Aspects in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Unfortunately, you’ll need to complete a fair amount of Destiny 2 The Final Shape before you can unlock Prismatic Aspects on a second character. This option isn’t available until after your encounter with The Witness, which is the last thing you’ll do as part of the campaign.

Once you’ve completed the encounter, return to The Lost City. There are six new adventures that you can take part in, each of which will grant you the Aspects for a second character. These missions are:

  • Queens Part 1
  • Queens Part 2
  • The Hollow Part 1
  • The Hollow Part 2
  • Homes Part 1
  • Homes Part 2

So what are aspects? Aspects are attributes that offer buffs to your chosen class, such as adding new elements to your grenades and melee attacks. Here’s the list of Prismatic Aspects.

Destiny 2 staring at a kaleidoscopic light
Image Source: Bungie

Second Character Hunter Aspects

Grenades

  • Arcbolt Grenade (Arc)
  • Swarm Grenade (Solar)
  • Duskfield Grenade (Stasis)
  • Grapple (Strand)
  • Magnetic Grenade (Void)

Melee

  • Combination Blow (Arc)
  • Knife Trick (Solar)
  • Withering Blade (Stasis)
  • Threaded Spike (Strand)
  • Snare Bomb (Void)

Titan Aspects

Grenades

  • Pulse Grenade (Arc)
  • Thermite Grenade (Solar)
  • Glacier Grenade (Stasis)
  • Shackle Grenade (Strand)
  • Suppressor Grenade (Void)

Melee

  • Thunderclap (Arc)
  • Hammer Strike (Solar)
  • Shiver Strike (Stasis)
  • Frenzied Blade (Strand)
  • Shield Throw (Void)

Warlock Aspects

Grenades

  • Storm Grenade (Arc)
  • Healing Grenade (Solar)
  • Coldsnap Grenade (Stasis)
  • Threading Grenade (Strand)
  • Vortex Grenade (Void)

Melee

  • Chain Lightning (Arc)
  • Incinerator Snap (Solar)
  • Penumbral Blast (Stasis)
  • Arcane Needle (Strand)
  • Pocket Singularity (Void)

That’s everything you need to know about getting Prismatic Aspects on a second character in Destiny 2 The Final Shape. For more, here’s how to find Prismatic Chests, and here’s our guide to Prismatic Fragments.

