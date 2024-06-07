How to Unlock Prismatic Aspects on Second Character in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Destiny 2 The Final Shape has introduced the new Prismatic subclass, shaking up the game’s meta. This new subclass allows players to harness the powers of light and darkness all at once, but initially, you’ll only unlock Prismatic Aspects for a single character. Here’s how to unlock Prismatic Aspects on a second character in Destiny 2 The Final Shape.

How to Unlock Second Character Prismatic Aspects in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Unfortunately, you’ll need to complete a fair amount of Destiny 2 The Final Shape before you can unlock Prismatic Aspects on a second character. This option isn’t available until after your encounter with The Witness, which is the last thing you’ll do as part of the campaign.

Once you’ve completed the encounter, return to The Lost City. There are six new adventures that you can take part in, each of which will grant you the Aspects for a second character. These missions are:

Queens Part 1

Queens Part 2

The Hollow Part 1

The Hollow Part 2

Homes Part 1

Homes Part 2

So what are aspects? Aspects are attributes that offer buffs to your chosen class, such as adding new elements to your grenades and melee attacks. Here’s the list of Prismatic Aspects.

Second Character Hunter Aspects

Grenades

Arcbolt Grenade (Arc)

Swarm Grenade (Solar)

Duskfield Grenade (Stasis)

Grapple (Strand)

Magnetic Grenade (Void)

Melee

Combination Blow (Arc)

Knife Trick (Solar)

Withering Blade (Stasis)

Threaded Spike (Strand)

Snare Bomb (Void)

Titan Aspects

Grenades

Pulse Grenade (Arc)

Thermite Grenade (Solar)

Glacier Grenade (Stasis)

Shackle Grenade (Strand)

Suppressor Grenade (Void)

Melee

Thunderclap (Arc)

Hammer Strike (Solar)

Shiver Strike (Stasis)

Frenzied Blade (Strand)

Shield Throw (Void)

Warlock Aspects

Grenades

Storm Grenade (Arc)

Healing Grenade (Solar)

Coldsnap Grenade (Stasis)

Threading Grenade (Strand)

Vortex Grenade (Void)

Melee

Chain Lightning (Arc)

Incinerator Snap (Solar)

Penumbral Blast (Stasis)

Arcane Needle (Strand)

Pocket Singularity (Void)

That’s everything you need to know about getting Prismatic Aspects on a second character in Destiny 2 The Final Shape. For more, here’s how to find Prismatic Chests, and here’s our guide to Prismatic Fragments.

