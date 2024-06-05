All Prismatic Fragments in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Destiny 2 The Final Shape introduces a whole new subclass, Prismatic, and this means more Fragments. These items allow you to augment your powers, granting a variety of buffs and debuffs. Here’s every Prismatic Fragment in Destiny 2 The Final Shape.
All Prismatic Fragment Buff in Destiny 2 The Final Shape
- Facet of Blessing: The Facet of Blessing will automatically recover health when you defeat an enemy with melee kills. If used while Transcendent, this will extend to any nearby allies.
- Facet of Bravery: The Facet of Bravery will grant you Volatile Rounds for your Void weapons if you defeat enemies with grenades. It will also give you Unraveling Rounds for your Strand weapons if you defeat them with powered melee attacks.
- Facet of Courage: The Facet of Courage will boost the damage of your Arc, Solar, and Void weapons on any enemies afflicted with Darkness debuffs. This Fragment also grants +10 discipline.
- Facet of Dawn: This Fragment will make you Radiant after landing a powered melee attack, and grant Radiance to any nearby allies after a powered melee kill. However, the Facet of Dawn will also reduce your strength by 10.
- Facet of Mending: This Fragment will heal you after killing an enemy with a grenade, with a stronger effect if this happens while Transcendent.
- Facet of Protection: While equipping the Facet of Protection, you’ll be more resistant to damage when surrounded. Being Transcendent boosts this effect. Additionally, this Fragment boosts your strength by 10.
- Facet of Purpose: The Facet of Purpose will grant you Amplified, Frost Armor, Overshield, Restoration, or Woven Mail whenever you pick up an Orb of Power, depending on the equipped super. However, this will also reduce your recovery by 10.
Debuffs
- Facet of Defiance: Using a finisher will trigger an explosion which will Jolt, Scorch, Slow, Sever, or make targets Volatile. The debuff varies on the damage type of your equipped super. Additionally, this Fragment will grant +10 recovery.
- Facet of Dominance: The Fragment weakens any targets hit by Void Grenades, and Jolts targets hit by Arc Grenades. However, this Fragment also reduces discipline by 10.
- Facet of Solitude: This Facet emits a Severing blast from the target when landing successive precision hits. The blast will grow bigger if triggered while Transcendent.
Elemental Pickups
- Facet of Awakening: Quickly defeating enemies with Light, Darkness, or supers generates an elemental pickup of the matching type. This Fragment also grants +10 resilience.
- Facet of Balance: This Fragment grants melee energy for rapidly defeating enemies with Light damage. Defeating enemies with darkness grants grenade energy.
- Facet of Command: This Fragment reloads your equipped weapon and boosts weapon stability, aim assist, and airborne effectiveness whenever you Freeze or Suppress a target. Defeating frozen or suppressed targets generates either a Stasis Shard or Void Shard.
- Facet of Honor: Whenever you pick up an elemental pickup or destroy a tangle, you’ll receive Transcendence energy of the matching type.
- Facet of Hope: This Fragment boosts the regeneration of your class ability whenever you have an elemental buff.
Transcendence
- Facet of Devotion: This Fragment grants you Light Transcendence energy for defeating targets afflicted by Stasis or Strand debuffs, and boosts your strength by 10.
- Facet of Generosity: Creates Orbs of Power for your allies when you defeat enemies while Transcendant.
- Facet of Grace: Defeating enemies with Kinetic weapons grants bonus Transcendence energy. Defeating enemies with supers grants this buff to nearby allies. However, the Facet of Grace reduces Resilience by 10.
- Facet of Justice: This Fragment adds an explosion to your final blows while Transcendent, and grants +10 strength.
- Facet of Ruin: This Fragment increases both the size and damage of the explosion when you shatter a frozen target or stasis crystal. It also increases the area of effect of Solar ignitions. Additionally, the Facet of Ruin grants +10 discipline.
- Facet of Sacrifice: This Fragment grants bonus Darkness Transcendence energy for using an ability final blow while under the effect of an Arc, Solar, or Void buff. Additionally, this Fragment grants +10 discipline.
