How to Get Still Hunt Exotic Sniper in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Want to know how to get the new Still Hunt Exotic Sniper Rifle in Destiny 2 The Final Shape? We’ve got you covered! There is a variety of exciting new Exotic weapons and armor with the release of the latest addition to Bungie’s long-running flagship FPS. The new Still Hunt Exotic Sniper Rifle packs a mighty punch and has a selection of unique perks that are sure to satisfy long-distance damage dealers in Destiny 2. Here’s what you need to know on how to get it.

How to Unlock Still Hunt Exotic Snipe Rifle in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

To get the Still Hunt Exotic Sniper Rifle in Destiny 2 The Final Shape, you must complete the Wild Card Exotic Quest after completing the main campaign in The Final Shape expansion.

You can only access the Wild Card Exotic Quest after completing the main campaign of the DLC. After this, you can initiate Wild Card by speaking to Cayde-6 in the Tower. Follow these steps to complete the quest to unlock the Still Hunt as a reward:

Investigate an unknown threat with Cayde and Crow. Complete the mission “Wild Card.” Follow quest objectives, investigate locations, and defeat all required enemies. Listen to the radio transmission in the Lost City Tower. Listen to a conversation between Crow and Cayde-6 at the campsite.

After this, you’ll need to face and defeat an abomination boss enemy. Speak to Cayde-6. Head back to the Tower and claim your reward.

Image Source: Bungie

And that’s it! There’s not much to it to get one of the best Exotic weapons that’s currently available in Destiny 2. It’s a good thing too, as you’ll likely need to make use of its powerful perks and abilities if you want to make it through the new raid.

Still Hunt Exotic Sniper Rifle Perks and Abilities

The Still Hunt Exotic Sniper Rifle is an extremely powerful weapon that has a special ability that essentially turns it into a multi-shot railgun. Its Intrinsic Trait allows you to charge up its Super bar by picking up Orbs of Power or skillfully landing precision shots with the Sniper Rifle. Doing so will allow you to reload the weapon to fire a series of Goldun Gun shots, giving your bullets an incredible damage boost.

Still Hunt also grants a bunch of useful passive bonuses that increase your ADS speed and flinch resistance. Here are the gun’s perks in full:

Cayde’s Retribution (Intrinsic Trait): Pick up Orbs of Power or land precision hits to charge this weapon’s Super bar. Once full, reload the weapon to fire Golden Gun shots.

(Intrinsic Trait): Pick up Orbs of Power or land precision hits to charge this weapon’s Super bar. Once full, reload the weapon to fire Golden Gun shots. Sharpshooter (Trait): This weapon gains passive bonuses to target acquisition, aim down sight speed, and flinch resistance. The bonus increases when this weapon’s super mode is active.

Image Source: Bungie

That’s all you need to know about how to get the Still Hunt Exotic Sniper Rifle in Destiny 2 The Final Shape. For more related content on the new expansion, check out how to get the Microcosm Exotic Trace Rifle and how to unlock the Mataiodoxia Exotic Warlock Chest Armor.

