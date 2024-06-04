destiny 2 warlock chest piece exotic
Image Source: Bungie
Category:
Guides

How to Get Mataiodoxia Exotic Warlock Chest Armor in Destiny 2

Unlock the power of this exotic
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|
Published: Jun 4, 2024

With a new update comes some amazing new gear in Destiny 2! The Final Shape introduces some powerful weapons and armor including brand-new exotics. You will have a great range of items to upgrade your gameplay, from gauntlets and helmets to many different rifle types. Find out below how to get the Mataiodoxia Warlock Chest Piece in Destiny 2: The Final Shape.

Recommended Videos

How to Unlock Mataiodoxia Warlock Chest Piece Exotic in Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Thanks to The Final Shape DLC, you will now have some remarkable new exotic items to add to your collection. The Final Shape introduces six new Exotic armor pieces which includes two pieces per class. It is currently assumed that Guardians can access these by visiting Rahool, the Awoken Cryptarch hanging out at the Tower.

the-final-shape-mataiodoxia chest piece destiny 2
Image Source: Bungie

An Exotic item is the highest rarity item in Destiny 2. These pieces have perks that give Guardians extra abilities, skills, or effects. With the Mataiodoxia Warlock Chest Piece, the perk gained by Guardians is Stylostixis. This causes any targets damaged by your Arcane Needle Strand melee to release a Suspending burst upon their death.

When you land multiple Arcane Needles on a single targeted enemy, the Suspending burst will become even larger. Killing the suspended targets gives you melee energy. Your Arcane Needles can also pierce Barrier Champions.

Strand and Prismatic Walrocks would both be good choices to use the Mataiodoxia Warlock Exotic Chest Piece. Strand Warlocks’ ability to use Suspending upon targets will be buffed while Prismatic Warlocks will have the ability unlocked for them as they don’t normally have the Suspend grenade available to them.

So that’s it for acquiring and using the Mataiodoxia Warlock Exotic Chest Piece in Destiny 2: The Final Shape! For more Destiny 2: The Final Shape help and tips, why not check out when the raid is released or what to expect from The Pale Heart map.

