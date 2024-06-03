Destiny 2 The Final Shape Raid Release Time Countdown

The new Destiny 2 expansion is here at last, bringing mystery and adventure with the continuation of its intriguing story. This long-awaited DLC brings a new raid only a few days into the release, so players had better be prepared and ready for battle. Find out below all the details you need for the Destiny 2 Final Shape Raid release time.

When is The Destiny 2 The Final Shape Raid Release Time?

The Destiny 2 Final Shape raid, Salvation’s Edge, will release on June 7, 2024, just three days after the expansion release. Check out the details below to find your timezone so you can be ready for the raid.

12 PM ET (East Coast USA)

10 AM PT (Pacific Coast, USA)

6 PM BST (British Summer Time)

7 PM CEST (Central Europe)

2 AM JST (Japan Standard Time)

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

How To Start Destiny 2 The Final Shape Raid

To enter the Salvation’s Edge raid you will need to complete the Final Shape campaign and Wild Card exotic quest. Bungie warns players that the raid will contain campaign spoilers so be prepared for that if you decide to push ahead. Salvation’s Edge contest mode requires you to be 1,965 Power to be in with a chance of being victorious!

To make sure you are ready for the raid, check out the storage you need for your platform. The pre-load file sizes are significant, but once The Final Shape goes live they will shrink to a more manageable size as the game versions are combined.

Most consoles will require around 160 GB to install and preload Destiny 2: The Final Shape. PC players using Steam or Epic Games will need around 300 GB to begin with but, as mentioned above, these will shrink as The Final Shape is live.

Bungie has also warned players that the Final Shape raid will play a significant role in the story, which is why they have decided to release it so quickly. Completing the raid leads players to the release of the first Destiny 2 episode (season) on June 11, 2024.

Stick around to stay up to date with more Destiny 2 news and guides including The Pale Heart map size. We’ve also got guides on how to preload the expansion and the things we’re most excited to see.

