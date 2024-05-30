Destiny 2 Episode 1 Echoes Release Date Countdown: The strange Ishtar symbol found at the end of Starcrossed.
Image by Bungie via Twinfinite
Category:
Guides

Destiny 2 Episode 1 Echoes Release Date Countdown

Wondering when Destiny 2 Episode 1: Echoes is going launch?
Image of Finlay Cattanach
Finlay Cattanach
|
Published: May 30, 2024

Unsure when the Destiny 2 Episode 1 release date is going to be? With The Final Shape expansion comes an end to the long-running model of seasons in Destiny. Replacing them is the Episodes system, a series of multi-part narratives that’ll offer a different kind of live gameplay experience. So when can we expect the first Episode – titled Echoes – to go live?

That’s what we’re going to answer here, taking a look at the Destiny 2 Episode 1 release date, counting down to it, and digging into an overview of what we know to expect from it so far. Wondering what else to be excited for in Final Shape? Or looking to hunt down the best exotic class item rolls day-one of launch? We’ve got you covered.

When will Episode 1: Echoes Release in Destiny 2?

Episode 1 is set to release on June 11, 2024, on the weekly reset following the launch of The Final Shape. Weekly reset is every Tuesday, at 10 AM PT/12 PM ET/5 PM BST. According to Bungie, this rather tight timeline is for narrative reasons.

We currently know that The Final Shape’s campaign and raid will be narratively intertwined, with that part of the story coming to a close with a final mission released some time after the Day One raid launch. Echoes will then act as something of both an epilogue, and the beginning to a new story.

While it might not be much fun on your wallet, at least the wait to see what the Episodes are really like will be relatively short.

Destiny 2 Episode 1 Echoes Release Date Countdown: A group of Vex Harpies from the Sol Divisive.
Image by Bungie via Twinfinite

What Do We Know About Episode 1: Echoes so Far?

While we’ll have to wait until the full release for all the details, we do know a fair bit about the structure and premise for Echoes.

Firstly, all Episodes look set to focus on one particular faction, and Echoes will be focusing on the Vex. We know that some Vex sub-factions like the Sol Divisive will play a role on the side of The Witness in The Final Shape, so it’s perhaps reasonable to assume Episode 1 might make for something of an epilogue on their story after the events of the DLC. Alternatively, it could be related to something entirely different and new within the Vex, which would be refreshing to see. Perhaps it’ll even follow up on the strange appearance of the Ishtar Collective symbol that we found at the end of the Starcrossed exotic quest.

Secondly, it’ll be the test for the new structural model of Episodes. Echoes will consist of three distinct ‘Acts’, each of which will last for six weeks. Within each Act, we’ll get new activities, new weapons and armor, new pass rewards and ranks, new artifact mods, and of course more story. Echoes, and likely all subsequent Episodes, will also include a new exotic mission and weapon.

Echoes will run for a total of 18 weeks, before Episode 2: Revenant, begins.

That covers everything we know so far about the Destiny 2 Episode 1 release date, and what to expect from Echoes. Make sure you’re ready for it by getting your loadout optimised. Why not check out our breakdown of the best Void Hunter builds to help?

