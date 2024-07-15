Clover Retribution Magic Tier List (July 2024)

Looking for a Clover Retribution magic tier list? The various magical abilities you can equip wildly alter your abilities, attacks, and base stats. If you’re not sure which ones to use, our tier list will help make that decision easier.

Clover Retribution Magics Tier List

Ranking Magic Name S Time, Blood, World Tree, Spatial, Sand A Water, Void B Lightning, Flame C Slime, Dice D Earth, Wind E Melody, Healing

See the table above for our exhaustive Clover Retribution magics tier list. We’ve ranked all magic styles in the game by their in-game rarity, with common magic types at the bottom and those much sought-after mythics at the top. Generally speaking, mythics are not only much harder to get a hold of, but far more useful in general gameplay, too.

What Are the Best Magic Types in Clover Retribution?

For our money, Blood is the best magic type in Clover Retribution. It hugely alters your moveset, gearing towards an unsurprisingly attack-minded approach. Here are the various moves you get from Blood:

Move Name Effect Wound Slashes at targets directly in front of you Crimson Cataclysm AoE attack that sends a blood-fueled explosion across your radius, damaging all enemies caught within it Crimson Pursuit Fires off blood-themed homing missiles that target the closest enemy to you, with a maximum of six missiles available at once Crimson Hydra Creates a hydra pet to follow you around the arena and automatically attack enemies

Blood is very hard to get, though. All the mythic (S-tier) magic types have a drop rate of just 0.14% from regular magic spins.

As such, you might have a better time getting Slime. This is classed as rare and has a drop rate of 16%, which is much more achievable. The moves mainly focus on acidic slime projectile attacks. It’s a very good option if you don’t want to reroll your magic ability and potentially end up with an E-tier move set.

