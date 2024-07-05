Clover Retribution Traits Tier List (July 2024)

Looking for a Clover Retribution traits tier list? In this anime-inspired Roblox game, traits are passive abilities that either allow you to perform different moves or give you stat boosts. Our tier list will rank them all, so you know which to equip on your character.

Clover Retribution Traits Tier List

Ranking Trait Name S Power of Friendship, Monstrous Reserves, Mystical Eyes, Adaptive Resistance, High Speed Regeneration, Celestial Conduit, Dragon’s Blessing, Divine Restriction, Devil Host A Heavenly Restricted, Loved by mana, Lyrical Surge, Mana Rampage, Tenacity, Boss Slayer, Arcane Zenith, Zenith Surge, Nature’s Bond, Warrior’s Might, Warrior, Arcane Insight, Arcanist, Swift Reflexes, Assassin, Unyielding Sentinel, Sentinel, Tough III B Noble, Superior Speed, Mystic Savant, Gaia’s Blessing, Nature’s Channeler, Mana Reserves II, Frostward C Scholar, Arcane Adept, Mana Initiate, Tough I, Mana Reserves I, Gold Fever D Finesse Master, Fighter, ManaJump, ManaBlock E Average

See the table above for our full Clover Retribution traits tier list. We’ve based our rankings on each one’s rarity, and how difficult they are to get in comparison to others – and as such, how useful they are.

What Are the Best Traits in Clover Retribution?

While the top of our tier list contains quite a few Clover Retribution traits, we’ve highlighted a couple below that are worth looking out for.

Firstly, Dragon’s Blessing is one of the very best traits in the game. When equipped with the correct armor set, it allows you to make wishes in the in-game chat box that translate into buffs or stat boosts. For example, if you type in ‘I wish for health’, you get a 25% HP boost. You can only use this trait once every minute, but it’s still incredibly useful.

Second, High Speed Regeneration is another powerful trait. When activated, it provides a period of intense health regeneration, making you practically invincible while it’s active. However, there’s a 250-second cooldown and it costs 20 mana, so you’ll be fairly vulnerable once its effect wears off. Equally, you can only access it if you’re playing as the Ryomen race.

Lastly, we’d also recommend the Power of Friendship trait. As a way of cheating death, if you’re about to take a killing blow an NPC representation of someone on your Roblox friends list will spawn in and push you out of the way. This only works once every two minutes, but also heals 25% of your HP to ensure you can battle on.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Get Traits in Clover Retribution

With so many traits in Clover Retribution, you don’t get them all by the same means. Some of them are tied directly to the race you select or the armor you wear, meaning you can only get them if you’ve selected that specific race or armor set. For example, the Tough IV trait is exclusive to the Shroud of the Strongest armor.

Some traits are only available using the spin mechanic. You can get free spins for every second time you level up or in the AFK Library area for passive rewards. If you really want to, though, you can spend Robux on spins to get even more without waiting or grinding.

That’s all for this guide! For more Clover Retribution, check out the Trello link and latest codes. Elsewhere, we’ve got the Type Soul Trello link and Five Nights TD tier list.

