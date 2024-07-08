Clover Retribution Armor Guide – All Types and How to Get

Clover Retribution pits you against all sorts of imposing challenges, and you’re going to need the best protection and stats to survive these. Therefore, picking the right Armor in Clover Retribution is essential for whatever build you’re going for. In this guide, we’ll go over all Clover Retribution armors and how to unlock them to help you decide which one to get.

How to Unlock All Armor Sets in Clover Retribution

Here’s a quick breakdown of how to unlock every piece of Armor in Clover Retribution.

Armor Name How to Unlock Apprentice Mage Garbs Dropped From: Fire Mages Rustic Trailblazer Kit Crafting: 5 Copper, 5 Wolf Fur, 1,375 Gold, Has a 13% Crafting Chance Bandit Sovereign Leathers Dropped From: Bandit Boss Lupine Shadow Plate Dropped From: Corrupted Alpha Wolf Ogrehide Vanguard Dropped From: Warlord Wolf Iron Jacket Dropped From: Wolf Hunters Pumpkin Knight Armour Dropped From: Pumpkins (2% Chance) Enigma Carapace Dropped From: Corrupted Riddle Bones

All Armor Sets in Clover Retribution

Now, let’s go over the stats and buffs you receive from each of these Armor pieces.

Apprentice Mage Garbs

+5 Intelligence

Rustic Trailblazer Kit

+3 Dexterity

+3 Constitution

+5% Gold Drops

Bandit Sovereign Leathers

+6 Dexterity

+10% Slashing Defense

Lupine Shadow Plate

+5 Constitution

+5% Damage Reduction

Ogrehide Vanguard

+6 Constitution

+3 Strength

+25% Bludgeoning Damage Reduction

Wolf Iron Jacket

+2 Constitution

+2 Dexterity

+2.5% Damage Reduction

Pumpkin Knight Armour

+10 Constitution

+2 Strength

Enigma Carapace

+5 Intelligence

+5 Dexterity

+5 Strength

+15 Constitution

Reduces all damage by 15%

