Clover Retribution Armor Guide – All Types and How to Get

Pick the best Armor in Clover Retribution
Published: Jul 8, 2024 06:55 am

Clover Retribution pits you against all sorts of imposing challenges, and you’re going to need the best protection and stats to survive these. Therefore, picking the right Armor in Clover Retribution is essential for whatever build you’re going for. In this guide, we’ll go over all Clover Retribution armors and how to unlock them to help you decide which one to get.

How to Unlock All Armor Sets in Clover Retribution

Here’s a quick breakdown of how to unlock every piece of Armor in Clover Retribution.

Armor NameHow to Unlock
Apprentice Mage GarbsDropped From: Fire Mages
Rustic Trailblazer KitCrafting: 5 Copper, 5 Wolf Fur, 1,375 Gold, Has a 13% Crafting Chance
Bandit Sovereign LeathersDropped From: Bandit Boss
Lupine Shadow PlateDropped From: Corrupted Alpha Wolf
Ogrehide VanguardDropped From: Warlord
Wolf Iron JacketDropped From: Wolf Hunters
Pumpkin Knight ArmourDropped From: Pumpkins (2% Chance)
Enigma CarapaceDropped From: Corrupted Riddle Bones

All Armor Sets in Clover Retribution

Now, let’s go over the stats and buffs you receive from each of these Armor pieces.

Apprentice Mage Garbs

  • +5 Intelligence

Rustic Trailblazer Kit

  • +3 Dexterity
  • +3 Constitution
  • +5% Gold Drops

Bandit Sovereign Leathers

  • +6 Dexterity
  • +10% Slashing Defense

Lupine Shadow Plate

  • +5 Constitution
  • +5% Damage Reduction

Ogrehide Vanguard

  • +6 Constitution
  • +3 Strength
  • +25% Bludgeoning Damage Reduction

Wolf Iron Jacket

  • +2 Constitution
  • +2 Dexterity
  • +2.5% Damage Reduction

Pumpkin Knight Armour

  • +10 Constitution
  • +2 Strength

Enigma Carapace

  • +5 Intelligence
  • +5 Dexterity
  • +5 Strength
  • +15 Constitution
  • Reduces all damage by 15%

That covers all the armor in Clover Retribution, their stats, and how to unlock them quickly. While you’re here, collect some freebies with Clover Retribution codes and check out everything you need to know about the game’s Trello. We’ve also got a Clover Retribution traits tier list.

