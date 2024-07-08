Clover Retribution Armor Guide – All Types and How to Get

Clover Retribution pits you against all sorts of imposing challenges, and you’re going to need the best protection and stats to survive these. Therefore, picking the right Armor in Clover Retribution is essential for whatever build you’re going for. In this guide, we’ll go over all Clover Retribution armors and how to unlock them to help you decide which one to get.
How to Unlock All Armor Sets in Clover Retribution
Here’s a quick breakdown of how to unlock every piece of Armor in Clover Retribution.
|Armor Name
|How to Unlock
|Apprentice Mage Garbs
|Dropped From: Fire Mages
|Rustic Trailblazer Kit
|Crafting: 5 Copper, 5 Wolf Fur, 1,375 Gold, Has a 13% Crafting Chance
|Bandit Sovereign Leathers
|Dropped From: Bandit Boss
|Lupine Shadow Plate
|Dropped From: Corrupted Alpha Wolf
|Ogrehide Vanguard
|Dropped From: Warlord
|Wolf Iron Jacket
|Dropped From: Wolf Hunters
|Pumpkin Knight Armour
|Dropped From: Pumpkins (2% Chance)
|Enigma Carapace
|Dropped From: Corrupted Riddle Bones
All Armor Sets in Clover Retribution
Now, let’s go over the stats and buffs you receive from each of these Armor pieces.
Apprentice Mage Garbs
- +5 Intelligence
Rustic Trailblazer Kit
- +3 Dexterity
- +3 Constitution
- +5% Gold Drops
Bandit Sovereign Leathers
- +6 Dexterity
- +10% Slashing Defense
Lupine Shadow Plate
- +5 Constitution
- +5% Damage Reduction
Ogrehide Vanguard
- +6 Constitution
- +3 Strength
- +25% Bludgeoning Damage Reduction
Wolf Iron Jacket
- +2 Constitution
- +2 Dexterity
- +2.5% Damage Reduction
Pumpkin Knight Armour
- +10 Constitution
- +2 Strength
Enigma Carapace
- +5 Intelligence
- +5 Dexterity
- +5 Strength
- +15 Constitution
- Reduces all damage by 15%
That covers all the armor in Clover Retribution, their stats, and how to unlock them quickly. While you’re here, collect some freebies with Clover Retribution codes and check out everything you need to know about the game’s Trello. We’ve also got a Clover Retribution traits tier list.