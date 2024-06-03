Destiny 2 Final Shape Preload Start Time & Size Explained

The Destiny 2 Final Shape preload start time is almost here. With one of Bungie’s largest expansions for their space-faring FPS to date right around the corner, plenty of people took the news well that a preload for the update was going to be made available. But just how big is it? And when will you be able to start it? Let’s look into it!

When Is the Destiny 2 Final Shape Preload Start Time?

The preload for Destiny 2 The Final Shape is expected to go live at 10 AM PT/ 1 PM ET/ 6 PM BST on June 3, the same time as a weekly reset would usually take place.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 0 : 0 3 : 3 1 : 2 9

Keep in mind that – though we can’t be sure – the preload could also go live one hour earlier than this. Bungie updated us on expected server maintenance prior to the expansion launch. Instead of the initial 24-hour server downtime while maintenance is performed, servers will now be offline for a total of 25 hours. We know that the preload window and server maintenance are set to line up, but it’s unclear if that window has been updated to include the extra hour as well.

How Big Is the Preload For Destiny 2 The Final Shape?

Much to everyone’s dismay, the preload is not going to be a small or even a moderate one. Here’s an official breakdown of the total preload sizes for all platforms in order of size.

PS4 – 129.36 GB

Xbox One – 139.52 GB

PS5 – 143.81 GB

Microsoft Store (PC) – 156.22 GB

Xbox Series X/S – 165.82 GB

Epic Games Store (PC) – 279.66 GB

Steam (PC) – 299.70 GB

There are, thankfully, a couple of caveats to keep in mind with these monolithic update sizes. First of all, these include the base game of Destiny 2. Second, this likely means that the preload is essentially installing the game twice. You do it once normally, and a second time as the new, encrypted Final Shape build that’ll unlock at launch. This should therefore mean that after launch, the old copy will be patched out. Then, the file size will drop back down to its regular size. Even so, we’d recommend trying to clear the full space necessary on your device of choice.

That covers the Destiny 2 Final Shape preload, when you can start it, and how much space you’ll need for it. Wondering what comes next after this conclusion to the Light and Darkness saga? Check out our Episode 1 Echoes release date countdown and get ready for the next story in Destiny. Whether you’re looking for things to be excited for in The Final Shape, or just want a breakdown of what the best exotic class item rolls are going to be, we’ve got you covered.

