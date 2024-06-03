The new main location in Destiny 2 The Final Shape is The Pale Heart, an area with what looks like three sectors to explore. This new destination will contain new and recognizable locations, but how much space will there be to traverse? Let’s discover the Destiny 2 Pale Heart map size below.

Recommended Videos

The Pale Heart Map Size in Destiny 2

The Pale Heart is found on the other side of the portal created by the Witness at the end of Lightfall. This new destination is expected to be an interesting blend of familiar places you know from previous chapters. Except not all is as it seems. These places will include distinctive twists and fresh locations. We do not yet know the exact map size although according to DestinyTracker on X, it looks potentially smaller than previous maps.

Image Source: Bungie via DestinyTracker on X

You will first explore The Pale Heart in a linear way as you complete the main story. After that, you have the entire area to explore freely. Keep your wits about you and see how many callbacks you recognize from the original Destiny game and previous Destiny 2 chapters.

Although the map may look relatively small, players should take into consideration the features that might make it feel larger. Meandering tunnels and multiple landing zones appear to line the map’s zones. Some familiar destinations within The Pale Heart look a lot like the Tower and the Dreaming City. These locations won’t be carbon copies of what you may know already. However, the details and features of each are twisted and misinterpreted through the Traveler’s perspective.

Bungie gave players this description of what we might expect:

“There is a place where we will find eternity being torn asunder. An unravelling landscape that echoes with the deeds of our past. Persevere in this impossible place and uncover what lies at the heart of this war.”

This new location will be full of new challenges for Destiny 2 players! Next up, check out more Destiny 2 news and guides including the preload start time and download size. We’ve also got guides on the Episode 1 Echoes release date and the best Exotic class rolls.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more