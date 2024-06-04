Destiny 2 The Final Shape expansion is here, and with it comes a new meaty campaign to explore as you dive into the traveler. Today, we’re discussing how to start the Final Shape campaign on Legend difficulty.

How Do You Start the First Mission on Legend

For the past couple of years, whenever a new Destiny 2 campaign would come out, you would be given the option to play on Normal Difficulty or Legend Difficulty. The difference between both difficulties is substantial, with Legend enemies having a lot more yellow health bars, and elemental shields on top of simply doing more damage. The upside is that rewards are generally better when you do receive them, allowing you to gear up quicker than on Normal.

Additionally, If you complete every Final Shape mission on Legendary difficulty, you will earn a gear bundle that automatically puts you at the soft cap of 1,960 power out of 2,000. Even better is the Exotic Armor choice you get once you complete the final mission. Both Exotic Armor choices are new and not easily earnable outside of the new campaign.

What if You Started the Campaign on Normal and Want to Switch?

Some of you may have accidentally selected Normal instead of Legend after launching Destiny 2 and watching the cutscenes. If you back out, it may look like the mission is going to stay on the Normal difficulty. However, you can safely ignore this and continue the mission. If you do, you’ll once again be given the choice between Normal and Legendary difficulties.

As a side note, if you’re a skilled guardian, it may be worthwhile to play through the campaign by yourself, as the Legend difficulty scales with more guardians. Either way, this is a momentous occasion for Destiny 2 fans as we bring the Light and Darkness saga to a close.

