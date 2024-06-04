Destiny 2 The Final Shape Server Status – Latest Queue Times & Errors

As can be expected with any huge DLC release, The Final Shape’s release isn’t completely smooth. Players are facing varying queue times to get into The Final Shape DLC and errors when they do. If you’re facing any of these, we’re tracking them so you know what to do in any situation.

Current Destiny 2 The Final Shape Queue Times

As of 2:00 PM ET, things are pretty scattered, with some players getting in and others being stopped by the queue. It’s difficult to estimate without an actual timer, but it seems queues are roughly on a 10-15 minute wait.

The good news is that it should be dropping as all the Destiny 2 servers come back online. If you’re getting longer times than this, it might not hurt to restart your game. So far, things are looking good, so you shouldn’t get a longer wait just for reentering the queue.

In the event things do start to increase, we will be sure to update and let you know how long things might take. But at this moment, it shouldn’t be too bad.

All Destiny 2 The Final Shape Errors

Don’t be too concerned about any errors you might be getting; most of them can be corrected by restarting the game. It is almost guaranteed (as long as your game is updated properly) that any errors will be on the game side and will be corrected.

The likely first error players will see is ‘One Moment Please.’ This is due to server overload and should be fixed when the servers are all good. Some players are still reporting server breakage issues, so you might also see the Cat error.

This should cover everything you need to know about The Final Shape errors and queue times before trying to load in. If you see any errors we don’t list, be sure to let us know in the comments.

