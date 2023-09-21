How To Fix Cat Error in Destiny 2

Destiny 2, a popular live service game by Bungie, continues to evolve with the release of its Season 19 update. As is tradition, players are facing the infamous Cat error, which particularly appears when a new update drops. As a result, Destiny 2 fans are flocking to the internet to find a potential fix. Luckily, we can show you how to fix this problem, so here is how to fix Cat error in D2.

What is Cat Error in Destiny 2?

The Destiny 2 Cat error is a common occurrence when there is a new update available for the game. If you encounter this error while launching Destiny for the first time, Bungie advises exiting the game, applying the update, and then relaunching. This simple troubleshooting step should resolve the issue and allow you to enjoy the game seamlessly.

How To Fix Destiny 2 Cat Error

D2’s Cat error appears across almost all gaming platforms. Taking this into account, we’ve provided you with a detailed breakdown of the steps to fix the Cat error on every platform:

Fixing D2 Cat on PS5 & PS4

Most consoles can be set up to receive automatic updates to Destiny and PlayStation is no different. Here are the recommended steps to do so:

Turn on the PlayStation 5 system Sign into the desired PSN profile Navigate to the Settings menu Click on the System menu and navigate to System Software > System Software Update and Settings Turn on Download Update Files Automatically.

Steam (PC) Fix for D2 Cat Error

Open your Steam Library From a game’s library page, select Manage > Properties. Select the Updates tab and make your choice from Automatic updates

If the above solution doesn’t work, verify integrity of game files in the Steam app to see if that will cause the update to appear under downloads.

Solving Cat Error on Epic Games (PC)

Open the Epic Games Launcher.

Click Settings in the navigation pane on the left,

Scroll down to the Manage Games section

Finally, Allow Auto-Updates on the next screen.

If the above solution doesn’t work, verify integrity of game files in the Epic Games app to see if that will cause the update to appear under downloads.

Xbox D2 Cat Error Solution

Similar to PlayStation, enabling the automatic updates on Xbox will fix the Cat error in Destiny 2. Here are the steps for the same:

Turn on the Xbox Series X|S system Sign into the desired Xbox profile Navigate to the Settings menu Click on Systems and then Updates Select the “Keep my console, games & apps up to date” option

Contact Bungie Support

If the above fixes don’t seem to work for you, getting in touch with Bungie support is your last hope of getting everything back on track. They can assist you by analyzing log files and giving a permanent solution for the ‘Cat’ error code.

That’s all you need to know to fix the Cat error in Destiny 2. To stay updated on the latest Destiny 2 news and relevant information, I recommend checking out additional guides down below.