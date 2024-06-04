hazardous propulsion destony 2 exotic final shape
Image Source: Bungie
Category:
Guides

How to Get Hazardous Propulsion Exotic Titan Chest Armor in Destiny 2

Warning: hazardous propulsion!
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|
Published: Jun 4, 2024 09:20 am

Destiny 2: The Final Shape has brought many amazing new weapons and armor including brand-new exotics. The new powerful exotics available in The Final Shape will upgrade your armory, from gauntlets and helmets to all different rifle types. We have included some tips below on how to get the Hazardous Propulsion Exotic Titan Chest Armor in Destiny 2: The Final Shape.

Recommended Videos

How to Unlock Hazardous Propulsion Exotic Titan Chest Armor in Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Looking to add some stunning new exotic items to your arsenal? Then look no further! The Final Shape brings six new Exotic armor pieces which includes two pieces per class. Guardians should be able to access these by visiting Rahool, the Awoken Cryptarch who chills at his booth in the Tower.

the-final-shape-hazardous-propulsion 1
Image Source: Bungie

Exotic items are the highest rarity items in Destiny 2 and they offer some amazing perks. These pieces have perks that give Guardians extra buffs or skills when they are used. The Hazardous Propulsion Titan Exotic Chest Piece perk is Danger Close. This buffs a Titan’s weapons and abilities.

With the Hazardous Propulsion chest piece, your precision hits trigger a chance to load a Kinetic Exodus rocket. This also applies to final blows. Players can then activate the class ability to fire off these rockets. When the rockets damage enemies, any other rocket fired has their damage increased to a maximum of 35%, lasting for 10 seconds. The Danger Close ability is also triggered by rocket sidearm weaponry, giving more Titans the chance to buff their attacks.

So that’s all we know so far about acquiring and using the Hazardous Propulsion exotic chest armor in Destiny 2: The Final Shape! For more Destiny 2: The Final Shape help and tips why not check out the best Prismatic Hunter build or the Stasis Frost Armor buff!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Anime Defenders Trello Link (June 2024)
A battle in progress in Anime Defenders.
A battle in progress in Anime Defenders.
A battle in progress in Anime Defenders.
Category: Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
Anime Defenders Trello Link (June 2024)
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Jun 4, 2024
Read Article How To Fix Weasel Error (Cat, Newt, Olive & Honeydew) in Destiny 2 The Final Shape
destiny 2 weasel, cat, witch queen
destiny 2 weasel, cat, witch queen
destiny 2 weasel, cat, witch queen
Category: Guides
Guides
How To Fix Weasel Error (Cat, Newt, Olive & Honeydew) in Destiny 2 The Final Shape
Ed McGlone and others Ed McGlone and others Jun 4, 2024
Read Article How to Get Warrior Princess in Anime Defenders
How to Get Warrior Princess in Anime Defenders - the warrior princess next to the game's logo
How to Get Warrior Princess in Anime Defenders - the warrior princess next to the game's logo
How to Get Warrior Princess in Anime Defenders - the warrior princess next to the game's logo
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Get Warrior Princess in Anime Defenders
Damiano Gerli Damiano Gerli Jun 4, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Anime Defenders Trello Link (June 2024)
A battle in progress in Anime Defenders.
Category: Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
Anime Defenders Trello Link (June 2024)
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Jun 4, 2024
Read Article How To Fix Weasel Error (Cat, Newt, Olive & Honeydew) in Destiny 2 The Final Shape
destiny 2 weasel, cat, witch queen
Category: Guides
Guides
How To Fix Weasel Error (Cat, Newt, Olive & Honeydew) in Destiny 2 The Final Shape
Ed McGlone and others Ed McGlone and others Jun 4, 2024
Read Article How to Get Warrior Princess in Anime Defenders
How to Get Warrior Princess in Anime Defenders - the warrior princess next to the game's logo
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Get Warrior Princess in Anime Defenders
Damiano Gerli Damiano Gerli Jun 4, 2024
Author
Rowan Jones
Rowan is a writer from Devon, U.K with a BA in Education Studies. The first video game Rowan fell in love with was Treasure Island Dizzy on the ZX Spectrum but has since progressed to bigger and better titles. She has been writing game guides for mobile and console since 2020 within Gamurs Group. Rowan has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.