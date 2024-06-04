Destiny 2’s The Final Shape expansion gives players unprecedented control over building their guardians. Called Prismatic, this new light and darkness subclass lets players combine a curated selection of every other subclass into one. Here are the best Prismatic Hunter builds in Destiny 2 The Final Shape.

What Are the Best Prismatic Hunter Builds?

The Final Shape lets people theorycraft more than ever with more loadout slots and dual prismatic subclass. Below you will find our best prismatic builds for PvE and PvP.

Best Player Versus Environment Hunter Build

Super: Storm’s Edge

Class Ability: Acrobat’s Dodge

Movement Mode: Triple Jump

Melee Ability: Threaded Spike

Grenade Ability: Swarm Grenade

Aspects: Gunpowder Gamble Stylish Executioner

Fragments: Facet of Ruin Facet of Dawn Facet of Balance Facet of Mending Facet of Sacrifice

Exotic Weapon: Any weapon that easily applies a light or darkness status effect.

Exotic Armor: Graviton Forfeitx

This prismatic build focuses on synergies that feed into each other so that no matter what ability you’re using it will empower your ability use or ability generation in some way. You’ll nearly always be radiant, proccing Gunpowder gamble will be effortless; no matter what you use, you’ll always end up invisible. Meanwhile, Graviton Forfeit makes it all better too by lowering melee cooldown and increasing recovery.

Image Source: Bungie

Best Player Versus Player Hunter Build

Super: Storm’s Edge

Class Ability: Marksman’s Dodge

Movement Mode: Blink

Melee Ability: Knife Trick

Grenade Ability: Duskfield Grenade

Aspects: Winter’s Shroud Threaded Specter

Fragments: Facet of Hope Facet of Grace Facet of Sacrifice Facet of Devotion

Exotic Weapon: A kinetic Exotic may be the best choice.

Exotic Armor: Renewal Grasps

I can’t help but recommend Storm’s Edge for PvP as well. Its range is massive and is incredibly hard to fight against. Meanwhile, your buff from standing in the duskfield grenade will help keep you alive and boost your Light damage. Blink will make your movement harder to predict while dodging will spawn a strand version of you that can be used for area denial or surprising an enemy.

All in all, you should be constantly earning light and darkness transcendence energy as you land abilities, get the new Frost Armor defensive buff, slow enemies, and become radiant with this hunter prismatic build.

