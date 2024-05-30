Stasis was the first of the class customization overhauls and it sadly shows. Thankfully, Bungie has given the subclass a viable buff to help make stasis shards much more interesting to build around. Here is the Destiny 2 stasis Frost Armor buff explained.

What Is the Frost Armor Stasis Buff Coming in The Final Shape?

Up until now, when collecting Stasis Shards, you would be granted a stacking overshield that really didn’t amount to much. Bungie decided to rework that particular function to now instead grant a stacking damage resistance buff. The way Frost Armor now works is that you gain a stack whenever you pick up a Stasis Shard.

Each stack amounts to a reduction of damage by 4.5% in PvE and 2% in PvP. Without any extra fragments, you can have up to five stacks of Frost Armor that last nine seconds. Now, Bungie is also reworking the Whisper of Rime fragment, that change makes it so you can have up to eight stacks that last for 13 seconds. As such, Stasis aspects like Tectonic, Grim, and Glacial Harvest will also grant a small amount of health on top of the Frost Armor buff while equipped.

Large Stasis Shards will grant even more health and stacks too. If you’re a Hunter like me, then you’ll like to know that the Exotic gloves, Renewal Grasps, will grant stacks of Frost Armor the longer you stay in the grenade’s volume. Beyond that, Stasis shatter is being buffed and now doing 400 base damage compared to the 200 it was before The Final Shape.

Overall, these changes to Stasis are very welcome, especially as someone who really enjoys Stasis. With Prismatic allowing for all kinds of multi-power shenanigans, it’s going to be fun always having a bit of the new Stasis to play with. That said, I’d still like more Stasis grenades that have a bit more bang to them.

