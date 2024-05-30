Image Source: Bungie.net
Category:
Guides
Destiny 2
PC
PlayStation
Xbox

Destiny 2 Stasis Frost Armor Buff Explained

Nothing cold about this Stasis buff.
Image of Ali Taha
Ali Taha
|
Published: May 30, 2024 05:52 am

Stasis was the first of the class customization overhauls and it sadly shows. Thankfully, Bungie has given the subclass a viable buff to help make stasis shards much more interesting to build around. Here is the Destiny 2 stasis Frost Armor buff explained.

Recommended Videos

What Is the Frost Armor Stasis Buff Coming in The Final Shape?

Up until now, when collecting Stasis Shards, you would be granted a stacking overshield that really didn’t amount to much. Bungie decided to rework that particular function to now instead grant a stacking damage resistance buff. The way Frost Armor now works is that you gain a stack whenever you pick up a Stasis Shard.

Each stack amounts to a reduction of damage by 4.5% in PvE and 2% in PvP. Without any extra fragments, you can have up to five stacks of Frost Armor that last nine seconds. Now, Bungie is also reworking the Whisper of Rime fragment, that change makes it so you can have up to eight stacks that last for 13 seconds. As such, Stasis aspects like Tectonic, Grim, and Glacial Harvest will also grant a small amount of health on top of the Frost Armor buff while equipped.

Large Stasis Shards will grant even more health and stacks too. If you’re a Hunter like me, then you’ll like to know that the Exotic gloves, Renewal Grasps, will grant stacks of Frost Armor the longer you stay in the grenade’s volume. Beyond that, Stasis shatter is being buffed and now doing 400 base damage compared to the 200 it was before The Final Shape.

Overall, these changes to Stasis are very welcome, especially as someone who really enjoys Stasis. With Prismatic allowing for all kinds of multi-power shenanigans, it’s going to be fun always having a bit of the new Stasis to play with. That said, I’d still like more Stasis grenades that have a bit more bang to them.

For more like this, check out our guide on the best ways to use Legendary Shards before The Final Shape. Additionally, take a peek at the 10 things we’re most excited to see in the expansion.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article 5 Best Ways to Use Your Legendary Shards in Destiny 2 Before It’s Too Late
Destiny 2 Currency
Destiny 2 Currency
Destiny 2 Currency
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Features
Features
PC
PC
PlayStation
PlayStation
Xbox
Xbox
5 Best Ways to Use Your Legendary Shards in Destiny 2 Before It’s Too Late
Ali Taha Ali Taha May 29, 2024
Read Article 10 Things We’re Most Excited to See In Destiny 2 The Final Shape
Destiny 2 10 Things We’re Excited To See In The Final Shape: The portal on The Traveler
Destiny 2 10 Things We’re Excited To See In The Final Shape: The portal on The Traveler
Destiny 2 10 Things We’re Excited To See In The Final Shape: The portal on The Traveler
Category: Features
Features
Destiny 2
Destiny 2
10 Things We’re Most Excited to See In Destiny 2 The Final Shape
Finlay Cattanach Finlay Cattanach May 2, 2024
Read Article Destiny 2 Best Void Hunter Builds
Destiny 2 best Void Hunter builds you need for The Final Shape: A Hunter fires a Shadowshot Deadfall super in a Lost Sector.
Destiny 2 best Void Hunter builds you need for The Final Shape: A Hunter fires a Shadowshot Deadfall super in a Lost Sector.
Destiny 2 best Void Hunter builds you need for The Final Shape: A Hunter fires a Shadowshot Deadfall super in a Lost Sector.
Category: Guides
Guides
Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Destiny 2 Best Void Hunter Builds
Finlay Cattanach Finlay Cattanach Apr 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article 5 Best Ways to Use Your Legendary Shards in Destiny 2 Before It’s Too Late
Destiny 2 Currency
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Features
Features
PC
PC
PlayStation
PlayStation
Xbox
Xbox
5 Best Ways to Use Your Legendary Shards in Destiny 2 Before It’s Too Late
Ali Taha Ali Taha May 29, 2024
Read Article 10 Things We’re Most Excited to See In Destiny 2 The Final Shape
Destiny 2 10 Things We’re Excited To See In The Final Shape: The portal on The Traveler
Category: Features
Features
Destiny 2
Destiny 2
10 Things We’re Most Excited to See In Destiny 2 The Final Shape
Finlay Cattanach Finlay Cattanach May 2, 2024
Read Article Destiny 2 Best Void Hunter Builds
Destiny 2 best Void Hunter builds you need for The Final Shape: A Hunter fires a Shadowshot Deadfall super in a Lost Sector.
Category: Guides
Guides
Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Destiny 2 Best Void Hunter Builds
Finlay Cattanach Finlay Cattanach Apr 22, 2024
Author
Ali Taha
Whether its new releases, or a new Destiny 2 season, Ali will flex his gaming and freelancer skills to cover them extensively. He started off writing features for Game Rant but found a better home here on Twinfinite. While Ali waits for the next Monster Hunter title, he enjoys publishing his progression fantasy novels as an indie author.