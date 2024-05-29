5 Best Ways to Use Your Legendary Shards in Destiny 2 Before It’s Too Late

Destiny 2 has no shortage of currencies. Thankfully, Legendary Shards are getting the axe for the benefit of those currently overwhelmed. Here are the best ways to spend your Legendary Shards before they leave on June 4 once The Final Shape launches.

How Can You Use Your Legendary Shards?

Legendary Shards have certainly had their use over the years in Destiny 2. Now is your chance to use your stockpile of shards one last time before The Final Shape’s launch in Destiny 2. Here’s what you can do with Legendary Shards now:

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Buy Raid Banners from Hawthorne

While Destiny 2’s in-game clan support never really took off like I wanted, you can still go to Hawthorne to buy Raid Banners. You can buy one or 10 at a time for between three and 30 legendary shards, which isn’t a bad deal compared to spending 5,000 or 50,000 Glimmer. But hey, at least now you’ll have dozens or even hundreds of banners to last until the final day of Destiny 2.

Purchase Materials from Master Rahool

Master Rahool doesn’t have much to offer in return for your shards, but you can stock yourself up on Glimmer for only 10 shards per 10,000. That extra Glimmer will come in handy too if you need to stock up on enhancement cores, prisms, or shards. Having more Glimmer will also be useful when purchasing items from other vendors or bounties.

Weapons and Upgrade Modules from Banshee-44

Banshee-44 has a handful of weapons on offer that rotate daily. These weapons can often have pretty interesting rolls, so it’s not a bad idea to check Banshee often. These weapons only cost 7,000 Glimmer and 30 Legendary Shards to boot. Beyond that, you can and should stock up on Upgrade Modules since they only cost 5,000 Glimmer, one enhancement core, and 10 Legendary Shards.

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Buy Exotics from Xur

With The Final Shape, Xur is finally getting a revamp since he won’t be able to accept Legendary Shards anymore. In place of that, he will want Strange Coins, a currency from Destiny 1. For now and for one last time this Friday and weekend, you can buy the following:

Exotic Armors: Cost – 23 Legendary Shards. Shinobu’s Vow Eternal Warrior Skull of Dire Ahamkara

Cost – 23 Legendary Shards. Exotic Weapons: Cost – 29 Legendary Shards for a random weapon, or 200 Legendary Shards, 1 Exotic Cipher, and 125,000 Glimmer. Prometheus Lens Hawkmoon

Cost – 29 Legendary Shards for a random weapon, or 200 Legendary Shards, 1 Exotic Cipher, and 125,000 Glimmer. Legendary Weapons: Cost – 50 Legendary Shards and 1,000 Glimmer. Calus Mini-Tool IKELOS_SMG_v1.0.2 Retrofit Escapade Stochastic Variable Memory Interdict Scathelocke Stochastic Variable

Cost – 50 Legendary Shards and 1,000 Glimmer. Legendary Armor: Cost – 50 Legendary Shards and 1,000 Glimmer. Sovereign Armor Set

Cost – 50 Legendary Shards and 1,000 Glimmer.

Reacquire Exotics from Collections

Finally, you can reacquire a variety of Legendary items for a combination of a small amount of Glimmer, Legendary Shards, and enhancement cores. For 2,500 Glimmer and 20 Legendary Shards, you can reacquire any Exotic Weapon or Armor you’ve already found. This may be a good idea if you need even more uses for your Legendary Shards and have plenty of stash space.

For more like this, check out our guide on how to access the vault from anywhere in Destiny 2 without the app, 10 things we’re excited to see in The Final Shape, and the best Exotic Class item rolls to hunt for in The Final Shape.

