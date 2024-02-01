Season of the Wish in Destiny 2 has reached the endpoint in terms of content released until The Final Shape DLC arrives in June. However, aside from some content drops here and there, the prolonged drought that players have dreaded since the announcement of the seven-month-long Season has begun.

That said, there are still a number of things players can do to keep themselves entertained while preparing for the arrival of the upcoming DLC. So today, we’re going over the top 10 things to do in Destiny 2 before The Final Shape DLC arrives in June.

PSA: This list is in no particular order.

Finish The Seasonal Story Line

Image Source: Bungie.net

With a seven-month-long Season, players have PLENTY of time to progress through the latest storyline featured in Season of the Wish. The story’s ending took place a little over a week ago; however, leaks suggest we may see one final mission before the release of The Final Shape DLC.

With that in mind, this is an excellent opportunity to catch up on the story leading into The Final Shape. On top of that, players also have plenty of time to obtain the new Wishbringer Title, which is earned by finishing all of the story missions, completing specific tasks, and more.

This also applies to the other Seasons featured in the past year: Season of Defiance, Season of the Deep, and Season of the Witch. Players have until the beginning of June to catch up on all of the Seasonal storylines before The Final Shape DLC removes them when it arrives.

Obtain All Craftable Weapon Patterns

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

As mentioned earlier, Destiny 2 will have minimal content updates or drops until The Final Shape DLC arrives. Thus, this means players have the best opportunity to catch up on obtaining any missing craftable weapon patterns they may need. Crafted weapons are among some of the most powerful guns in the entire game, and it’s no secret that the large majority of them dominate endgame content.

Prime examples include the Forbearance Grenade Launcher from the Vow of the Disciple Raid, or Seraph weapons like the Ikelos SMG from the Seraph’s Shield Exotic mission. Season of the Wish features an abundance of powerful Crafted weapons like the Scatter Signal Fusion Rifle, Scalar Potential Pulse Rifle, or the Doomed Petitioner Linear Fusion Rifle.

All of these guns can make great additions to a player’s inventory, and there has never been a better time than now to catch up and collect them all before new Crafted weapons are added when The Final Shape launches in June.

Stock Up On Materials

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

With every major DLC release, an abundance of new guns, weapons, Exotics, and more are released into the game. With that in mind, players will need a ton of materials like Enhancement Cores, Ascendant Shards, Ascendant Alloys, and Glimmer in order to partake in the new gear.

Bungie has already announced that when The Final Shape arrives, Legendary Shards will no longer be used to purchase goods and will be deleted from every player’s inventories by June. Instead, Glimmer and Enhancement Cores will now be the primary source of currency in the game, which can be used to buy guns, armor, and more.

While you can earn these materials naturally by playing the game, you can also go to Master Rahool in the Tower every week and purchase them for a certain amount of Glimmer, as he offers discounted deals that makes the process much easier. By the time the DLC arrives in June, every player should be stocked and ready to go.

Bounty Prep

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Bounty prepping. If you’ve played the game for a while, you’ve probably heard this terminology once or twice whenever a new Season or DLC approaches. Bounty prepping is when players stockpile an abundance of bounty from nearly every vendor in the game that has them so they can get a giant sum of XP to earn right when a new season launches.

This helps them get ahead of the curve by getting a head start on the new Season pass and the new Artifact, allowing them to use the new mods featured on it faster than everyone who doesn’t Bounty prep.

Of course, this is entirely optional, as bounty prepping takes a lot of time and dedication, especially depending on which bounty you purchase and work to complete. That said, the early access to the Artifact Mods and Season Pass rewards are always a nice payoff for your hard work.

Assemble Your Builds

Image Source: Bungie.net

The Final Shape DLC is adding new Aspects and Supers for each class, specifically for Void Titans, Arc Hunters, and Solar Warlocks. Each class already has very potent builds in the current sandbox, but with new Aspects and Supers on the way, it’s best to start preparing ahead of time potential builds that will work with them.

Examples of this include obtaining high-stat-roll armor pieces that work best with your corresponding class. For Titans, you’ll want high Resilience, Discipline for Warlocks, and Mobility for Hunters. We don’t know the full details of how each Aspect or Super will work just yet, but details for them will be revealed as get closer to The Final Shape release.

Play The New Riven’s Wishes Activity

Image Source: Bungie.net

Very recently, Bungie has announced that on January 30th, a new six-week long activity called Riven’s Wishes will begin. This activity will provide a new weekly pursuit that players can complete that will allow them to redeem a prize of their choosing from a pool of rewards each week. More information regarding Riven’s Wishes will be revealed in this week’s “This Week In Destiny” article from Bungie.

It’s doubtful this new activity will amount to something worthwhile since it’s already so late in the Season that the large majority of the player base “should” have all the weapon patterns and more important rewards that this Season has to offer. That said, it’s better than receiving no updates; it gives players an excuse to log in every week and pursue a reward they may not have.

Moments Of Triumph 2023

Image Source: Bungie.net

Also announced for the January 30th release date is the latest iteration of the Moments of Triumph campaign. Each year, Destiny 2 releases a special campaign celebrating the events that took place in the previous year and provides a small list of challenges for Guardians to complete to earn special rewards like Emblems, Ghosts, Sparrows, and more.

These challenges include completing various activities that released in the previous year. Examples for what we can see this time around would be as such: “Complete The Root Of Nightmares Raid, Complete Operation: Seraph Shield”, and more activities of that nature. By doing so, you can earn unique cosmetics, and even acquire the updated Moments of Triumph title.

It’s not a major celebration like the holiday ones, for example, but it still provides a fun throwback to the events that transpired in the last year as we look forward to what the new year brings.

Guardian Games

Image Source: Bungie.net

Speaking of holiday events, the spring holiday event, the Guardian Games, is set to return in early March this year. The Guardian Games is a fun “Class vs Class vs Class” event that pits everyone against one another in favor of their favorite class to use. Last year, Titans took the gold medal home, but that was mainly due to the unfortunate passing of our Commander Zavala, Lance Reddick, where the community banded together as Titans to honor him.

Bungie has announced that they will change how the Guardian Games operates this time, as in previous years, it followed a standard format of “go do Strikes x amount of times.” What those changes will look like remains unclear now, but we believe that Bungie will make things interesting this time. Based on last year, Guardian Games will be available for three weeks until it departs around the beginning of April.

Finish Titles/Seals

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

We’ve talked about Seals and Titles earlier, but with the extra six months of downtime, until The Final Shape arrives, there’s no better time to grind those Titles. Seasonal Titles aside, most of them are time-gated, meaning some of them, like the Europa Title, take weeks or even months to complete. Some of them can be relatively easy and completed in a single sitting, while others will task you with completing various activities in specific ways.

It’s a lot of work, but well worth the reward if you put the effort in.

Into The Light Event

Image Source: Bungie.net

Finally, in April, right after the Guardian Games, Bungie will be launching a brand new event called Into The Light. We don’t know much about this event right now, but Bungie has stated that it will aim to help players prepare for The Final Shape DLC, and will appeal to both new and veteran players. More details will be provided in the coming months.

Unfortunately, this really doesn’t narrow down what the event could actually bring. That said, it’s interesting that they state that it appeals to both old and new players. Possible theories imply that we could see the return of old campaigns that were previously vaulted in the Destiny Content Vault (DCV). However, while it’s cool to bring new players up to speed on the state of the game and overall story, many veteran players are hoping to see more, such as a possible return of a vaulted Raid, like The Leviathan.

April leaves two months until the arrival of The Final Shape, so we’re hoping to see Bungie release enough content to keep us busy while we wait in that time period. Unvaulting various activities from the DCV would be a great way to go about this dilemma.