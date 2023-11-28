Everything New in Destiny 2 Season Of The Wish

At long last, the trailer for Destiny 2’s 23rd Season, Season of the Wish, has been released. Guardians are returning to the Dreaming City once more to aid Mara Sov and The Crow in making a deal with what appears to be Riven, the last Ahamkara whom we slayed during the Forsaken DLC. That said, other information was released, so today, we’re discussing everything new that was revealed for Destiny 2’s Season of the Wish.

Mara Sov & The Crow Return

Image Source: Bungie

Right at the beginning of the trailer, we see the return of Mara Sov & The Crow, who has been absent since the Season of Defiance earlier this year, alongside Petra Venj. Given that the location of the Season seems to mainly take place in the Dreaming City, it’s only fitting we see these three iconic characters from the Forsaken DLC come together once more to deal with Riven and her eggs.

How the story will play out remains unseen, as Mara is usually one step ahead of everyone else, but the trailer portrays she may, in fact, be in the dark this time around. Either way, it’s very exciting to see Mara not have all of the answers for once.

Riven Returns (Kinda)

Image Source: Bungie

As mentioned before, we slayed Riven during the Forsaken DLC at the end of the Last Wish Raid. However, the trailer showcases what appears to be a “ghost” version of her, almost as if she knew she would be slayed but came back anyway. It seems the focus of the Season is sending the Guardians around the Dreaming City to go search for even more Ahamkara eggs, as some kind of debt to her.

Riven was already a hassle to deal with back then, but if even more Ahamkara eggs are lying around, it may pose to be a huge problem. Either way, just having Riven back in the picture once more is very exciting for veteran players who defeated her five years ago.

Riven-Themed Armor

Image Source: Bungie

As usual, the design team at Bungie continues to create some jaw-dropping armor sets, as our Guardians appear to be decked out in new Dragon armor for the Season. In this quick shot we have a Warlock with an awesome looking helmet showcasing multiple eyes, which is a clear reference to Riven, who also has multiple eyes.

While there isn’t a better picture showcasing all of the other armor sets, there was one more set that was revealed last week as part of a new collaboration for Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 x The Witcher Armor

Image Source: Bungie

That’s right! Destiny 2’s latest collaboration is with The Witcher franchise. As part of the collab, Destiny 2 will receive unique armor sets for Titans, Hunters, and Warlocks, all showcasing the various outfits The Witcher has worn over the series.

On top of that, for a brief shot in the trailer, we also saw a Titan using a Witcher inspired Finisher, meaning there’s even more Witcher-themed loot for Guardians to obtain. Unfortunately though, most collaborations involve you having to spend Silver rather than Bright Dust, so keep that in mind if you’re looking to acquire this new Armor.

Old Enemies Return

Image Source: Bungie

After five years, it appears that The Fanatic, alongside various other Barons from the Forsaken DLC, are making their return in Season of the Wish. It’s currently unclear why they are appearing now, as we were expecting them during the Revenant Episode sometime next year, but either way, it’s cool to see them back in the picture once more.

A quick theory is that they’re seeking revenge on Prince Uldren, now redeemed as The Crow, as he was the one who set them free from Prison but abandoned them to become a Guardian after the events of Forsaken. Regardless, The Fanatic is hungry for revenge, and it’s up to us to stop him once more.

Season of Undying 2.0

Image Source: Bungie

Alongside the Barons, we also see the unusual return of the Season of Undying Vex frames. These Vex enemies are very old and withered but still pack a heck of a punch. Again, at the time of writing this, it’s unclear how these Vex enemies will interact with the story, but it’s nice to see the Vex back in action again, as they basically have been MIA for years.

Also, we see the return of the Season of Undying weapons, most likely implying they may be craftable with new and updated perk pools, which is always a nice touch. We’ll have God Roll guides for them in the near future.

The Dawning Returns

Image Source: Bungie

While it wasn’t revealed during the trailer, thanks to new information revealed regarding the Season from Bungie, we now know the official return for the Dawning holiday event. The 2023 Dawning event begins on Tuesday, December 12 at the weekly reset, and runs until January 2024.

While no other information was revealed regarding the event, we can more or less expect the same events to occur from last year’s Dawning: New Armor set, new weapon, and various cosmetic items like Sparrows, Emotes, Ghosts, and Ships.

Strand Exotic Bow

Image Source: Bungie

Wrapping up the list is a very brief shot of what appears to be a brand-new Strand Exotic Bow. In the trailer, we see the Hunter shoot an arrow at the feet of a group of enemies, and then Suspend all of them! This weapon has so much potential for Suspend-based builds, which could use a bit of a buff since their nerf last Season.

How it is obtained, or even the name of the weapon remains unknown currently, but once we determine said information, we’ll have a guide for it, so stay tuned!