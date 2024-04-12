destiny 2 the final shape
Image Credit: Bungie
Category:
PC
Destiny 2
Guides
PlayStation
Xbox

How to Quickly Access the Vault from Anywhere in Destiny 2 Without the Companion App

On-demand stash, no microtransactions required.
Image of Ali Taha
Ali Taha
|
Published: Apr 12, 2024 05:06 am

When all is said and done, Destiny 2 is a game about collecting lots of weapons and armor of wildly varying kinds. It’s just a shame that until recently, accessing your stash (the vault) was more cumbersome than it should be. So, here is how you can access the vault from anywhere in Destiny 2 without the companion app.

Recommended Videos

Accessing the Vault in Destiny 2 Without the Companion App

For the longest time, you would either need to use the official Destiny 2 companion app or visit the tower in person to access your vault. Neither is particularly quick or efficient and can easily disrupt the flow of gameplay if the only reason you’re visiting the tower or making your fire team wait is that you need to move some gear around.

Thankfully, for those who want to play Destiny 2 these days, if you return to orbit you can easily access your vault from there. Ironically, the new Into The Light update has given Guardians a new social space called the Hall of Champions. But wouldn’t you know it, the Hall of Champions is not only devoid of a postmaster but also doesn’t have a vault—even though it’s technically connected to the tower which does. This is something I certainly found frustrating.

There is an easy solution to this that many may not know. Sure, you can access the vault if you’re in orbit, but you can also technically access the vault no matter where you are or what you’re doing. This can be done by selecting a new activity from the director. Once you do that, you’ll discover that the button to open the vault from that screen is visible and also fully works! This lets you access the vault in its entirety even mid-raid—as long as your inventories aren’t locked.

The only other caveat to this hidden function is that you need to be the host to pick a new destination. Thankfully, if you’re playing solo, that caveat won’t be of any concern to you.

For more on Destiny 2, check out our piece on how to earn the Destiny 2 year 1-inspired armor sets.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Get Destiny 2 Year 1-Inspired Armor Sets
The new Destiny 2-year 1 style armor sets in Into The Light
Category: Guides
Guides
Destiny 2
Destiny 2
How to Get Destiny 2 Year 1-Inspired Armor Sets
Ali Taha Ali Taha Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Everything You Can Buy with Scrap in Destiny 2 Onslaught Mode
An upgradable turret using Scrap in Conquest mode
Category: Guides
Guides
Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Everything You Can Buy with Scrap in Destiny 2 Onslaught Mode
Ali Taha Ali Taha Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Why Were Strike Emblems Removed in Destiny 2? Explained.
Category: Guides
Guides
Destiny 2
Destiny 2
PC
PC
Why Were Strike Emblems Removed in Destiny 2? Explained.
Ali Taha Ali Taha Mar 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Get Destiny 2 Year 1-Inspired Armor Sets
The new Destiny 2-year 1 style armor sets in Into The Light
Category: Guides
Guides
Destiny 2
Destiny 2
How to Get Destiny 2 Year 1-Inspired Armor Sets
Ali Taha Ali Taha Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Everything You Can Buy with Scrap in Destiny 2 Onslaught Mode
An upgradable turret using Scrap in Conquest mode
Category: Guides
Guides
Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Everything You Can Buy with Scrap in Destiny 2 Onslaught Mode
Ali Taha Ali Taha Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Why Were Strike Emblems Removed in Destiny 2? Explained.
Category: Guides
Guides
Destiny 2
Destiny 2
PC
PC
Why Were Strike Emblems Removed in Destiny 2? Explained.
Ali Taha Ali Taha Mar 5, 2024
Author
Ali Taha
Whether its new releases, or a new Destiny 2 season, Ali will flex his gaming and freelancer skills to cover them extensively. He started off writing features for Game Rant but found a better home here on Twinfinite. While Ali waits for the next Monster Hunter title, he enjoys publishing his progression fantasy novels as an indie author.