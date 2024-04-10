How to Get Destiny 2 Year 1-Inspired Armor Sets

With another sizeable content update comes new weapons, armor, and cosmetics. In Into The Light, there is a new armor set available to earn for free from leveling Shaxx in the Hall of Champions social space. Here is how you can get the new Destiny 2 year 1-inspired armor sets.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Year 1 Armor Sets in Destiny 2 Into The Light

Getting these new armor sets is actually a fairly easy endeavor. All you need to do is visit Shaxx and his robot body double in the Hall of Champions. Then, you take as many bounties as you can hold, play the new Onslaught horde mode, and rank up Shaxx’s reputation. The first armor piece (the class item) can be earned once you’ve reached reputation rank 4.

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

How to Get Trophies of Bravery

Beyond simply ranking up Shaxx as a vendor, you will also need Trophies of Bravery. This is a new currency that you earn naturally as you play and complete missions. By the time you reach rank 4 with Shaxx, you will have more than enough Trophies of Bravery to open a chest for each class. Here are the requirements for every chest for just one class:

Class Item: Rank 4 and 10 Trophies of Bravery

Boots: Rank 6 and 20 Trophies of Bravery

Chest: Rank 10 and 30 Trophies of Bravery

Gloves: Rank 12 and 40 Trophies of Bravery

Helmet: Rank 14 and 50 Trophies of Bravery

Bungie could have pulled a fast one and cranked the requirements to open these chests to the moon. Thankfully they are far from extreme and can be completed for every class long before The Final Shape expansion launches in June. For example, at the time of writing, I’m rank 3 and have over 50 Trophies of Bravery. Those worried they won’t have enough trophies can put those worries to rest.

As for the armor itself, the community seems to be pretty mixed on the designs. Previously, there was a misunderstanding where people thought these armor sets were inspired by Destiny 1’s armor designs. It was later clarified that any inspiration was from Destiny 2 Year 1. Either way, this armor set is far from the ugliest and could look pretty good with the new super black shader.

For more like this, check out ten things worth doing before The Final Shape expansion launches.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more