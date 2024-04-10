Everything You Can Buy with Scrap in Destiny 2 Onslaught Mode

Destiny 2’s Into The Light mid-season event is finally here and with it is Bungie’s take on a horde mode. Here is everything you can buy with scrap in Destiny 2’s Onslaught mode.

Recommended Videos

What is Destiny 2 Onslaught Mode?

Onslaught mode is Bungie’s take on a long-wished-for horde mode in Destiny 2. It comes complete with wave after wave of semi-randomized enemy spawns and minibosses as you defend a point from destruction. New to Destiny 2 is the ability to place three different kinds of traps across each map. Every time you spawn into Onslaught mode, the Advanced Defense Unit and trap placements will be focused around one of three points around each map.

Image Source: Bungie

How to Spend Scrap in Destiny 2 Onslaught Mode

Now, to build traps you’re going to be utilizing a new currency called Scrap. It’s earned from killing enemies in Onslaught mode. Scrap is gained for the entire fireteam whenever one guardian kills an enemy, allowing you to individually use your accumulated Scrap on whatever you would like. Here are the three things you can buy with Scrap in Onslaught mode:

Wall-mounted Tripmines

Automated Turrets

Robot Decoys

You can place each one of these traps for a relatively cheap amount of Scrap. As such, after a single round it’s likely you’ll have enough to place a new trap. However, you can upgrade these traps two times after being placed. Doing so will do things like increase the tripmine’s damage or the turret’s fire rate. While placing the trap may only cost around 1,000-2,000 Scrap, upgrading it even once will cost two to three times more Scrap than that.

Like the ADU I mentioned earlier that needs protecting (and repairing), the traps you call in will need protecting as well. This makes Onslaught mode more than just protecting the ADU. It’s also about protecting the traps you put so much of your earned Scrap into building. All of that is on top of secondary objectives that spawn during Onslaught mode. These objectives range from completing the wave fast enough to spawn a Heavy ammo crate, to standing in a special well to deal damage to a miniboss.

Ultimately, Onslaught mode is a great addition to Destiny 2 and is something I hope becomes a core mode like Strikes, Crucible, and Gambit. It’s just one of the modes you will want to farm before the launch of The Final Shape—which is looking much better after today’s gameplay dev preview. For more like this, check out our list of the 10 best rocket launchers in Destiny 2 (2024).

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more