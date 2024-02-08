The 10 Best Rocket Launchers in Destiny 2 (2024)

It’s a new year, and the Season of the Wish has been going for a hot minute now. However, that doesn’t mean it’s not a good time to see what rocket launchers are holding up for Destiny 2’s longest season. So, today we will be looking at the 10 best rocket launchers in Destiny 2 in 2024.

As previously mentioned, Season of the Wish is well underway, and while the season won’t be ending anytime soon, that doesn’t mean there aren’t things to grind out before The Final Shape DLC. This is especially true for folks who enjoy using rocket launchers. While the buffs and overhauls to a few notable rocket launchers are the culprit, the real boon to everyone’s favorite heavy weapon has to do with this current season’s Artifact mods.

Here are the Artifact mods in question that make using rocket launchers more viable this season:

Flint Striker : Rapid Solar weapon precision hits and rapid Solar weapon final blows grant Radiant.

: Rapid Solar weapon precision hits and rapid Solar weapon final blows grant Radiant. Kindling Trigger : Radiant causes Solar weapons to apply Scorch to unscorched combatants.

: Radiant causes Solar weapons to apply Scorch to unscorched combatants. Blast Radius : Rapid final blows with Rocket Launchers and Grenade Launchers grant Armor Charge.

: Rapid final blows with Rocket Launchers and Grenade Launchers grant Armor Charge. Overload Rocket Launchers : Rocket Launchers are especially effective against Overload Champions. Additionally, Rocket Launchers are always Overcharged when that modifier is active.

: Rocket Launchers are especially effective against Overload Champions. Additionally, Rocket Launchers are always Overcharged when that modifier is active. Argent Ordnance: Firing a Rocket Launcher consumes one stack of Armor Charge, granting increased damage and reload speed until you reload or stow your Rocket Launcher.

It’s easy to see how these Artifact mods can synergize with one another, especially with some of Destiny 2’s best rocket launchers. Speaking of which, let’s take a look at the best ones this season.

10. The Hothead

Image Source: Bungie

While the Hothead Legendary rocket launcher can be gotten through focusing with Zavala, that doesn’t mean it’s not one of the better heavy weapons that make things explode. What makes this Adaptive Frame launcher stand out are the basic traits it can roll. While this won’t have the absolute most mind-blowing rolls, the Hothead can roll with trait combos like Auto-Loading Holster and Exploding Light for high damage rounds that reloads by itself.

Alternatively, you could opt for the Field Prep and Clown Cartridge trait combo for increased reload speed that gives a chance for multiple rounds per reload — then when combined with Quick Launch and High-Velocity Rounds, increases the rocket’s Velocity, the weapon’s handling, and the reload speed even further. Not the best, but definitely not bad especially with the Stunning Recovery and Origin Trait that is all the more useful this season.

9. Deathbringer

Image Source: Bungie

Deathbringer is one of the more interesting Exotics in the whole of Destiny 2. It’s one of the few rocket launchers that works better when you aim away from the enemy, specifically above them. This is because when you let go of the trigger after firing, the rocket you fire explodes and rains down smaller, slowly moving, tracking orbs that also explode. These orbs do some insane damage the farther they fall, and the weapon’s catalyst makes it easier for the damage to reach full potential.

While the blast radius is respectable, the slow reload speed and the small amount of added time that comes from prepping the projectile’s optimal position keeps this rocket launcher from truly shining.

8. Eyes of Tomorrow

Image Source: Bungie

Found in the Deep Stone Crypt Raid and dubbed Gjallarhorn 2.0 by some, and not by me, this Exotic rocket launcher still succeeds in feeling unique and can still be quite strong. Its perk, Eyes on All, allows the weapon to fire 6 rockets that can all track targets fairly aggressively where each rocket can have its own individual target. Its Adaptive Ordnance trait grants an impressive buff to the next volley of rockets if the current one kills 4 or more targets.

This is an already pretty awesome rocket launcher by itself, but its Solar damage makes it all the more useful this season with the Kindling Trigger Artifact mod.

7. Hezen Vengeance

Image Source: Bungie

Next on the list is another great Solar weapon of the Legendary variety that is also found in the Vault of Glass Raid. While this rocket launcher doesn’t have an Origin Trait, it does have a compelling amount of ideal basic traits. For example, combining Hard Launch and High-Velocity Rounds maxes out the weapon’s Velocity and increases Reload Speed.

Meanwhile, some of the useful basic trait combos on offer can really up the damage in PvE if you use Overflow and Vorpal Weapon, or if you’re a PvPer, you may want to prioritize reload speed with Alloy Casing, Impulse Amplifier, and Demolitionist or Cluster Bomb. It’s just a good all-around Heavy weapon with choices that fit your playstyle, but there are better.

6. Two-Tailed Fox

Image Source: Bungie

Two-Tailed Fox is another Exotic rocket launcher on our list that recently got a buff. Before, the weapon fired two rockets that did Void and Solar damage on top of having special effects that didn’t really tie into the Subclass 3.0 systems. Now, Two-Tailed Fox fires 3 rockets per use, at least, once you have the catalyst. One Solar, Void, and Arc rocket to be exact. Even better is that the Solar rockets Scorch, the Void rockets suppress, and the Arc rockets jolt.

That kind of multi-elemental setup can synergize very well with many mod setups, Artifact mods, and subclass Aspects and Fragments. The only real downsides are the lackluster Blast Radius, Velocity, and abysmal Reload Speed. That said, at least the rockets fired all have tracking!

5. Braytech Osprey

Image Source: Bungie

This Void-based Legendary rocket launcher is certainly one of the better Void weapons on this list. This is because of its innately high Blast Radius, but more because of one of its basic traits. If you’re running a Void subclass, you will want to use the Destabilizing Rounds’ basic trait for its ability to make enemies Volatile in a 6.5-meter radius around a target that you kill with a rocket. Having Volatile on command is amazing for particular Void subclass Fragment synergies.

Now, if you aren’t running Void, you may want the Bipod basic trait that increases the mag capacity by 1 and the max ammo reserve by 5 at the cost of Blast Radius and Reload Speed. Combining that with Envious Assassin or Auto-loading holster can really make this rocket launcher sing.

4. Dragon’s Breath

Image Source: Bungie

The other Exotic rocket launcher that received a powerful buff recently is here and it’s great for Solar subclass guardians. So, what makes this so great for Solar builds? Well, the fact its basic intrinsic perk causes the launcher’s rockets to embed themselves into the target where it periodically shoots out incendiary fuel that inflicts Scorch. The longer this weapon goes without firing, the more fuel the next rocket will consume.

This is where it gets interesting though. Dragon’s Breath’s basic trat, High Octane, causes fuel to replenish faster when nearby enemies are ignited. Which is then followed by it refilling itself from reserves upon earning maximum fuel. However, if you get the catalyst, the weapon’s fuel replenishes even faster alongside defeated enemies periodically dropping Firesprites. All of this Solar synergy combined with this season’s Artifact mods and Solar subclass builds makes this one of the best Solar rocket launchers, period.

3. Cold Comfort

Image Source: Bungie

Cold Comfort is one of the legendary rocket launchers found in the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon and should definitely be on your radar. Out of all the Stasis weapons, Cold Comfort is one of the best. You’ll probably like the fact that this has the Chill Clip basic trait.

If causing 40 stacks of slow within 4 meters of the rocket’s detonation doesn’t do it for ya, you can always opt for Bipod or Explosive Light Instead. Combine those with Envious Assassin and you have something compelling, but it gets even better.

Cold Comfort’s basic origin trait, Restoration Ritual, gives the launcher a free magazine refill the next time it runs out of ammo. Which works insanely well with Bipod that makes the default ammo size two instead of one. With Quick Launch and High Velocity Rounds you can even nearly max out the weapon’s Velocity and get the reload time to below three seconds.

2. Gjallarhorn

Image Source: Bungie

What best rocket launcher list is complete without the OG king, the Gjallarhorn. Why is this so good, you ask? One, because the weapon is Solar in a season that likes Solar guns. Two, its Wolfpack Rounds Exotic perk causes rocket rounds to split in tracking cluster missiles that do respectable damage. Three, the Pack Hunter perk gives you increased handling and reload speed near allies which is great for DPS moments, and firing this near allies gives their non-Exotic rocket launchers Wolfpack Rounds too.

And four, the Gjallarhorn catalyst gives you two rounds per reload AND final blows with said Wolfpack Rounds spawn a faster and stronger missile at the target’s location. It’s simply still one of the best in damage, Blast Radius, Solar damage, and team utility and damage.

1. Apex Predator

Image Source: Bungie

Finally, the best Solar rocket launcher on this list is indeed a Legendary weapon found in the Last Wish Raid. That’s because it can not only have amazing rolls but keeps your weapon loadout open for an Exotic Primary or Special of your choosing. Beyond that are its rounded base stats, and incredible selection of basic traits. Want Bipod with Reconstruction that slowly reloads the weapon to up to double its mag size to four rockets?! How about Incandescent or Danger Zone with Explosive Light or Vorpal Weapon? You bet.

As for the barrel and magazine, Linear Compensator increases Blast Radius and Velocity while High Velocity Rounds helps with Velocity further and Reload Speed. But we can’t forget about Apex Predator’s Origin trait, Explosive Pact, that grants a stack of bonus stability and reload speed whenever you use a grenade ability. Grenade final blows grant more stacks too. This cumulates in a Reload speed score that is nearly maxed out with a 0.945x Reload Duration Multiplier, making reloading even faster.

There’s just a lot to love here, especially for a Legendary rocket launcher. The basic traits and Origin trait are just too good if you can find the right rolls or craft them.