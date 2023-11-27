Destiny 2 Season of the Wish Start Time Countdown

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish is due for release very soon on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. This will be a very exciting final chapter in the Destiny 2 Lightfall saga before The Final Shape comes in 2024. Here is when you can expect the Destiny 2 Season of the Wish start time and what this final season brings.

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish Countdown

Days Hours Minutes Seconds 1 : 0 0 : 2 7 : 1 2

Image Credit: Bungie

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish will start at 12pm EST on November 28, 2023. Here is the release time in your timezone:

9am PST – West Coast N. America

12pm EST – East Coast N. America

6pm CET – Europe

5pm GMT – UK

2am JST – Japan

What Will Season of the Wish Bring to Destiny 2?

This season will explore the lore further in an attempt to discover the secrets surrounding Ahamkara – powerful wish-granting dragons. This season will not only focus on these amazing entities but will also bring a lot of changes to exotic weapons, abilities, and armor.

There will also be changes to Legendary Shards as this currency is slowly phased out. This comes as Bungie attempts to streamline the feature and improve accessibility for newbies. It is best if you spend what shards you have in-game right now before they are no longer useable.

When is The Final Shape Due for Release?

Image Credit: Bungie

The Final Shape expansion is postponed for release until July 2024 and is set to unveil new lore, amazing new supers, and new adventures for players. You will embark upon a treacherous journey to end the war of light and darkness. Players will also enter a new destination — The Pale Heart — and discover an impossible landscape where reality seems to be ripped apart.

