Top 10 Best Exotic Armor For Void Hunters in Destiny 2 (November 2023)

This is for all the Hunters out there who appreciate the sneaker side of Destiny 2’s combat sandbox. From overshields, to invisibility, to Volatile Rounds, the Exotic armors found in this ranked list should give plenty of insight into many varied build choices for your Void Hunter.

With that said, here is Destiny 2: the top 10 Exotic armor for Void Hunters in Destiny 2.

10. Gwisin Vest

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

At the last spot on the list comes the Gwisin Vest. While this Exotic armor is indeed made for the Void Hunter, its ability that augments the Spectral Blades Super pales in comparison to others on this list. This armor’s perk ‘Roving Assassin’ refunds super energy based on the number of kills you get with the Spectral Blades Super once you use the Super’s heavy attack.

In terms of raw numbers, it doesn’t return a huge amount. If you’re in PvE it’s 11.1% after 1 kill and 17.1% after 5. While in PvP it’s 8.3% after 1 and 16.7% after 5 kills. If this chest armor did something more outside of prolong the Spectral Blade Super, it might have been higher up on this list.

9. Motherkeeper’s Wraps

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

This is one of the newer items that Hunters have access to, and it does work with all subclasses. That’s because these Exotic arms replace your grenade ability with ‘Cage of Loyal Moths’. The result is that when you use your grenade two moths explode out of where your new grenade lands. Depending on if you or an ally is close by, two Arc moths will spawn to explode on enemies, or two Void moths will quickly fly to you or any ally to give a 22.5hp Void shield each. Alternatively, an Arc and Void moth can spawn, doing a bit of both.

When you take into account the damage and Void shield amounts given in PvE and PvP, this Exotic simply doesn’t hold up to others on this list. Especially when it completely replaces your powerful Void grenade.

8. Assassin’s Cowl

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Assassin’s Cowl is one of those Exotics that work incredibly well in PvE but much less so in PvP. Its perk ‘Vanishing Execution’ restores health and grants invisibility based on the kind of enemy you kill with powered melee attack or finisher—with finisher kills generally giving longer invisibility and more HP back in general. Now, this is a lot of people’s favorite helmet for quite a few builds across the many other subclasses.

However, I don’t find it as valuable for Void unless you’re in dire need of a constant source of healing. You can already go invisible pretty easily, so Exotics that can buff invisibility, and not just how you turn invisible, is something I find more interesting.

7. Fr0st-EE5

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

These boots fair a bit better than previous armor on this list. In all of the Exotics that help you go invisible, or use abilities, this is certainly one of the better ones due to its perk. The perk, ‘Rapid Cooldown,’ doubles your grenade and melee ability regen rate in PvE, and increases the base regen rate by 100% in PvP. While your class ability base regen is increased by 200% in PvP.

All of that happens while sprinting, which should be pretty often! Then, when you dodge and go invisible, your movement speed will also be increased by roughly 6%. This makes ambushing other players while invisible even easier. However, other Exotics on this list simply augment other Void abilities better than just “reduced cooldown.”

6. The Bombardiers

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Now we’re starting to get into the Exotic armor options that mesh quite well with the Void Hunter loadout. I say this because these boots’ Exotic perk, ‘Parting Gift’, drops a bomb whenever you dodge. This bomb explodes after 1.5 seconds and deals a substantial amount of damage over a 7.5-meter radius.

What’s cool about this bomb is that it applies a different effect depending on your subclass. So, as a Void Hunter, the dropped bomb will have the effect of suppression, much like the suppression grenade at your disposal already. However, the key difference is that this bomb uses “Lite” suppression, so it won’t be taking other Guardian’s out of their Supers. If it did, or if the bomb did more damage, it would have been higher on the list.

5. Khepri’s Sting

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

This Exotic’s perk is pretty valuable to have, but with some caveats. The perk, ‘Touch of Venom,’ instantly casts Smoke Bomb on the enemy if your melee ability is fully charged. Additionally, your Smoke Bomb with do 50% more damage than usual, on top of granting you Truesight for 3 seconds. This allows you to see enemies through walls up to 64 meters away.

Even better is if you want to use your Smoke Bomb normally and leave it lying around for say, another player to stumble upon. Doing so gives you 500% additional base melee recharge rate while your Smoke Bomb lies in wait to be triggered. Because this armor is more useful in PvP over PvE, Khepri’s Sting sits at the number five spot.

4. Omnioculus

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

These Exotic heavy gauntlets are an excellent choice if your goal is to make yourself and your team invisible. That’s because its perk, ‘Beyond The Veil,’ gives you a second Smoke Bomb charge. Furthermore, when you use the smoke bomb to make yourself invisible, you can use it on your teammates too. Additionally, when you or your team is invisible by your Smoke Bomb, you’ll have 50% damage reduction in PvE, and 10% in PvP.

What really makes this Exotic pop is that for each teammate you make invisible you get a refund of 50% of the melee ability energy needed to cast it! With that said, the damage reduction buff does not apply when you’re in your Super. Because of how useful invisibility is, this Exotic can do quite well in pretty much any mode, ranking it higher on the list.

3. Wormhusk Crown

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Even after so many nerfs, the Wormhusk Crown is still easily a top 3 Exotic for the Hunter. Its perk, ‘Burning Souls,’ grants 67 HP split across health and shields whenever you use your dodge. This is especially strong if you are rocking a Void build that has a focus on low cooldowns for your dodge class ability. Even more so if your playstyle as a Void Hunter is to be aggressive and reactive with your dodging to invisible yourself out and into combat.

2. Graviton Forfeit

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Easily one of the best Void Hunter Exotics in the game, Graviton Forfeit is an incredible example of enhancing the Void Hunter’s moment to moment sneaky gameplay. It does this through its Exotic perk, ‘Vanishing Shadow,’ where invisibility lasts 2 seconds longer. Additionally, and more importantly, while you are invisible your Recover and Reload Speed are increased by 100.

Better yet is that your base melee regen rate is increased by 400% without enemies nearby and up to 800% when more than 2 enemies are near. This number is reduced to 100% and 300% respectively while in PvP, but even then, all of the bonuses of this Exotic around invisibility are always useful and valued.

1. Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk: this list’s best Exotic and the hardest to pronounce correctly. This bad boy has many powerful synergies that really enhance the more bombastic side of the Void subclass and reminds me more of how a Titan benefits from Void powers. It is because its perk, ‘See Me, Feel Me,’ grants your Void weapons Volatile Rounds for 10 seconds (or 3 seconds in PvP) after you drop out of invisibility.

Now, Volatile Rounds not only allow your weapon to pierce Barrier Champion Shields but cover your enemies in Void particles that cause them to explode after taking enough damage. But this Exotic doesn’t stop there, if you are invisible and use a Finisher on an enemy, you get a 35% Weapon Damage buff for 6 seconds. You, and anyone within 24 meters, is also granted a Reserve Overshield buff.

This Overshield buff can be used when you dodge to go invisible again and grants you a 40HP Void Overshield for 10 seconds. During that time, you also have 500% additional base class ability regeneration rate. As you can see, this is easily one of the craziest Exotic perks in the game and gives you and your team quite a lot of defensive utility while giving yourself more damage and AoE. The only place this Exotic falls short is in PvP where the Reserve Overshield can’t be procced, but its other effects in PvE simply overshadow everything else.