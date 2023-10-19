Destiny 2’s update 7.2.5 has come, and with it players can expect changes to a half a dozen Exotic armors. The changes to Exotics with patch 7.2.5 seem to, sadly, be a grab bag of bug fixes and nerfs. For example, Antaeus Ward now only works when Titan’s class ability is off cooldown and no longer grants an improved slide. While Young Ahamkara’s Spine’s Tripmine Grenade HP buff is lowered to 70 from 100, with damage resistance removed. Beyond those disappointing nerfs, Bungie actually revealed some Exotic armor buffs in-game that are coming in the next Season but aren’t active just yet. So, let’s explore the 6 Exotic armors getting buffed in Destiny 2’s 23rd Season.

Karnstein Armlets

Starting things off with the only Warlock on the list are gauntlets that used to increase Mobility and Resilience when melee attacking. When a Warlock achieved a melee kill, the gauntlets would then “greatly restore health.” Season 23 changes all that to more closely align with what Solar 3.0 brought to the table.

Now, the perk “Vampire’s Caress” grants cure on melee and finisher final blows, while also providing restoration for a short duration. Quite the upgrade I would think, especially for Solar melee ability builds in PvE. Having a Warlock with these gloves in your fireteam for Grandmaster Nightfall Strikes would rock!

Synthoceps

The Titan gloves that need no introduction have been in Destiny 2 for over five years now and have seen a variety of changes during that time. In Season 23, Synthoceps’ “Biotic Enhancement” perk was given an addition—while surrounded, you also have improved weapon handling and reload speed. While the buff doesn’t affect a crayon Titan’s ability to bonk and smash, the added dexterity to the heavily armored Guardian’s gunplay shouldn’t be overlooked. I imagine this buff makes the gloves even more viable for close-quarter Titan combat in PvE and PvP, especially with weapons like SMGs, and Shotguns.

St0mp-EE5

Hunters rejoice, because the last four buffs are for Hunter Exotics, which makes me happy since I personally main Hunter. St0mp-EE5 have had a long history of buffs and nerfs over the years. Even earlier this year they had their in-air airborne accuracy penalty removed but at the cost of the increased sprint and slide distance only working while at full class ability energy. Meanwhile, Season 23 will improve St0mp-EE5 mid-air game by reducing the damage Hunters take while midair. That works for me, because running up to someone in the Crucible and immediately triple jumping is kinda my modus operandi.

Shards of Galanor

Interestingly, the Blade Barrage Super will only improve with the Shards of Galanor buff. In the past, these gloves would return Super energy thanks to its “Sharp Edges” perk that activates upon hits and final blows with Blade Barrage. Bungie’s secret buff here now allows Solar Hunters to decrease the cooldown of their Supers with Throwing Knife final blows. I’m guessing a good deal more Hunters will be adding Shards of Galanor to their PvE Solar builds. Beyond that, there is still one more Solar Hunter Exotic armor buff on this list and it may come as a nice surprise.

Mechaneer’s Tricksleeves

In true Hunter fashion, these Exotic gauntlets revolve around the usage of Sidearms. Called “Spring-Loaded Mounting”, Mechaneer’s Tricksleeves increase Sidearm reload speed, ready speed, and airborne effectiveness. Additionally, being critically wounded and then switching to the sidearm increases its damage and reloads it.

What Bungie’s buffs in Season 23 will do is add an effect that extends that damage duration’s effect and reload the gun on Sidearm final blows. While there are still better choices for PvP, it’s not the worst, but these Gauntlets will likely truly shine in PvE where attaining and chaining that buff would be much easier.

Celestial Nighthawk

Finally, the other Solar Hunter Exotic is here, and it is iconic. The “Hawkeye Hack” perk turns golden gun into a single-shot high damage projectile that explodes anything you kill with it while also returning some Super energy. Bungie must have thought that wasn’t good enough, because their Season 23 Exotic armor buffs now allow Hunters to reduce their Super’s cooldown with precision final blows. Even if a precision kill only reduces your Super’s cooldown by .5% that’s still going to net you an extra Super or two during Nightfall strikes or more!

The buffs revealed prior to Season 23 are certainly a welcome surprise. So, here’s hoping Bungie has even more buffs to reveal as the awaited final Season before The Final Shape expansion inches ever closer.