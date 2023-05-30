Best Solar Synthoceps Titan Hammer Build in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

In Destiny 2, few things go better together than Titans and flaming hammers. It has been a classic combination since the original Destiny, and the build that has been affectionately known as Bonk Hammer is still a fantastic option. In Season of the Deep, some players are using this build to power their solo runs of the hardest content. Solar Synthoceps Titan is once again one of the strongest late-game options in Destiny 2.

Don’t be fooled, however. This is not an easy mode build. If you are well aware of your skill ceiling, as I am, you will know that the people who run variants of this build are able to churn through the toughest content because of their exceptionally nuanced understanding of the game’s mechanics, superb skill timing, and incredible ability to play games. That said, this build has gotten me through some things I never would have thought possible, so let’s get to it.

Best Solar Synthoceps Titan Hammer Build in Destiny 2

The main thing to understand about this build is that you will need a good understanding of when to engage with enemies, when not to put yourself at risk, and exactly what you can survive. All that will only come with experience. This build can keep you alive in just about any content, but it cannot protect you against bad decision-making. It is also fair to say that one missed hammer throw will make your life incredibly difficult, so don’t miss.

Build Breakdown

Video by Twinfinite

Needless to say, this build revolves heavily around the Throwing Hammer melee. It should one-shot most enemies, with some exceptions. After you throw it, it will bounce off enemies, and picking it up will both fully recharge the throw and give you a healing burst of Cure.

Where things get really interesting is that our Fragments will both buff that damage that we do based on kills, and create Sunspots that heal us and damage enemies when we get kills. We also get higher ability recharge rates in a Sunspot, so that means more Supers, more often. Everything else is really designed just to benefit this loop. And on top of it all, the Synthoceps. Being surrounded by three or more enemies will give us increased melee and Super damage.

As always, if you already know the ins and outs of Destiny 2’s build crafting, just hit the Take Me To The Summary link in the list below to get straight to the details you want.

Table of Contents

Exotic Weapons and Armor, Legendary Weapons

Exotic Armor – Synthoceps

Image by Twinfinite

The quintessential Titan Exotic, Synthoceps, does a lot of work in this build and will really amp up your damage output. The Biotic Enhancements perk will give increased melee lunge range and improved melee and Super damage when you’re surrounded. For the curious, you will get a 200% melee damage buff, and a 50% Super damage buff. You can also add to this with other buffs, but more on those later.

Exotic Weapon – Tractor Cannon

Image by Twinfinite

For this build, the only Exotic weapon that makes sense is the Tractor Cannon. The Repulsor Force perk allows it to make enemies vulnerable to greater damage, and combined with repeated strikes from the Hammer, the damage you do will be ridiculous.

Legendary Weapons

I would strongly suggest a double special setup that really depends on your activity. I like to run a Waylander shotgun with a Royal Executioner Fusion Rifle, or an Iterative Loop or Glascioclasm if I am dealing with lots of Arc or Void shields, respectively. The main thing we are looking to do here is run a Double Special setup to force heavy ammo spawns to keep our Tractor Cannon fueled.

Super and Abilities

Image by Twinfinite

Super – Hammer of Sol

You can summon a flaming hammer to throw at enemies. Upon impact, they shatter into explosive shards, doing tremendous damage. It will be seriously buffed by both Syntoceps and our Aspect and Fragment choices.

Abilities

Class Ability – Towering Barricade : When things go wrong, and you need a Barricade, you will find that it better be the big one.

: When things go wrong, and you need a Barricade, you will find that it better be the big one. Jump – Strafe Lift : It’s just the best one, I sweat.

: It’s just the best one, I sweat. Melee – Throwing Hammer: The entire central piece of the build. Throw it, pick it up, throw it again. Everything you pick it up, you get Cure. Every time you throw it, they get dead.

Throwing Hammer: The entire central piece of the build. Throw it, pick it up, throw it again. Everything you pick it up, you get Cure. Every time you throw it, they get dead. Grenade – Healing Grenade. This will Cure allies on impact and create a cloud of Restoration that will give you back health and shields over time. Restoration cannot be interrupted by incoming damage. There have been a few times this has really pulled me out of a bad spot. That said, feel free to mix it up in less demanding content.

Aspects

For aspects, we will be running Sol Invictus and Roaring Flames.

Sol Invictus – Solar ability final blows (that is to say, your Throwing Hammer), Hammer of Sol, and defeating scorched targets will create Sunspots . Standing in a Sunspot gives you faster ability regeneration, and your Super will drain slower. Sunspots also apply Scorch and deal damage to enemies, while allies who enter them will get Restoration. Scorch is a damage-over-time effect that can stack, and after stacking enough, the target will Ignite . Ignite will cause an explosion and stun Unstoppable Champions.

– Solar ability final blows (that is to say, your Throwing Hammer), Hammer of Sol, and defeating scorched targets will create . Standing in a Sunspot gives you faster ability regeneration, and your Super will drain slower. Sunspots also apply Scorch and deal damage to enemies, while allies who enter them will get Restoration. is a damage-over-time effect that can stack, and after stacking enough, the target will . Ignite will cause an explosion and stun Unstoppable Champions. Roaring Flames – Final blows with Solar abilities or ignitions increase the damage of your Solar abilities. This will stack three times and will also stack with the Synthoceps buff, making for incredible damage from your Throwing Hammer.

Fragments

Now, the Fragments. If you need any of these, be sure to visit Ikora in the Tower.

Ember of Empyrean – Solar weapon or ability final blows extend the duration of restoration and radiant effects applied to you. We have covered restoration pretty well, but radiant is yet another buff that allows you to do increased damage. While you are radiant, you can also pierce the shields of Barrier Champions.

– Solar weapon or ability final blows extend the duration of and effects applied to you. We have covered restoration pretty well, but radiant is yet another buff that allows you to do increased damage. While you are radiant, you can also pierce the shields of Barrier Champions. Ember of Torches – Powered melee attacks against enemies make your and nearby allies radiant .

– Powered melee attacks against enemies make your and nearby allies . Ember of Combustion – Final blows with Solar Supers causes targets to ignite and create firesprites . Firesprites can be picked up for grenade energy.

– Final blows with Solar Supers causes targets to and create . Firesprites can be picked up for grenade energy. Ember of Solace – Radiant and restoration effects that are applied to you have an increased duration.

Artifact Mods

Honestly, the only thing we need from the Artifact is the Authorized Melee mod. Grab whatever you need to help with Champions in your chosen content. Also, feel free to experiment with Strand mods if you want to add Strand weapons to your build.

Authorized Mods: Melee – The armor energy costs of all armor mods affecting your melee are significantly discounted.

Armor Mods

Image by Twinfinite

The armor mods are what really tie the build together, so newer players should be prepared to put some time into upgrading and even Masterworking their armor.

Helmet Kinetic Siphon – Rapid Kinetic weapon final blows create Orbs of Power. Feel free to swap this out for Heavy Ammo Scout if you want to fuel your Fireteams dreams. Heavy Ammo Finder – Increase the drop chance of Heavy Ammo drops on kill. Hands On – Gives bonus Super energy on melee kills.

Arms Heavy Handed x 2 – Power melee blows make Orbs of Power. These stack to make more potent Orbs. Impact Induction – Causing damage with a melee attack will give back some grenade energy.

Chest Resistance Mods – pick the Resistance Mods that suit the activity you plan on playing.

Legs Recuperation – Picking up an Orb of Power gives back health. Solar Surge x 2 – Solar Weapons will gain a small bonus to damage when holding an Armor Charge. Picking up an Orb of Power gives a temporary Armor Charge. Switch these to whatever Surge will match your weapon choices. Better Already will start to heal you the second you pick up an Orb of Power, which is an option if you are really struggling to live.

Class Item Proximity Ward – gives you an Overshield when you perform a Finisher. This just gives you extra survivability if things are going very wrong. Outreach – reduces your melee cooldown when using your class ability. Time Dilation – Decaying Armor Charges have a longer duration.



You can place any Stat mods you like for your first column. Given what this build is suposed to do, 100 Resiliance is a must. Resilience allows you a degree of damage reduction, 30% when you hit the 100 mark.

Build Summary

Exotic Armor – Synthoceps

– Synthoceps Exotic Weapon – Tractor Cannon

– Tractor Cannon Legendary Weapons – Waylander/other Shotgun and a Fusion Rifle to take out non-sSolar shields.

– Waylander/other Shotgun and a Fusion Rifle to take out non-sSolar shields. Super – Hammer of Sol

– Hammer of Sol Abilities – Towering Barricade, Strafe Lift, Throwing Hammer, Healing Grenade

– Towering Barricade, Strafe Lift, Throwing Hammer, Healing Grenade Aspects – Sol Invictus and Roaring Flames

– Sol Invictus and Roaring Flames Fragments – Ember of Empyrean, Ember of Torches, Ember of Combustion, Ember of Solace

– Ember of Empyrean, Ember of Torches, Ember of Combustion, Ember of Solace Artifact Mods – Authorized Mods: Melee

– Authorized Mods: Melee Armor Mods Helmet – Kinetic Siphon, Heavy Ammo Finder, Hands On Arms – Heavy Handed x 2, Impact Induction Chest – Resistance Mods Legs – Recuperation, Solar Surge x 2, Better Already if you need it Class Item – Outreach, Proximity Ward, Time Dilation



And there you go, a Solar Throwing Hammer build that will help you smash your way through almost anything. I brought this solo into the Ecthar fight in the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon and did over four million damage in a single round, which is pretty stellar. Remember, you just need to ensure you are always throwing the hammers in such a way that the bounce back, or missing does not see them sail away into the distance.

