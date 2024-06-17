Destiny 2’s new Overthrow activity in the Pale Heart is full of mini-objectives that randomly pop up during its three levels. While some are pretty straightforward, others are slightly confusing, especially since the game doesn’t tell you what to do. Undying Thralls are one such shielded elite enemies that spawn in level 2 of the Overthrow activity. Continue reading to learn how to kill Undying Thralls in Destiny 2.

How to Break Undying Thrall’s Shield in Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

To kill Undying Thrall in the Pale Heart, you have to stand at an orange pool nearby to break its shield and then start to deal damage. The orange pool can be tricky to find, especially since it can spawn anywhere in that region of the Pale Heart.

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

However, you can find it quickly by following an orange beam coming out of the nearby floating pyramid. Follow the light to find the orange pool, which should be surrounded by lots of Taken enemies. You must be standing on the pool to deal any damage to the Thrall, so try to lure it into the pool’s vicinity.

This is easier said than done, especially since the Undying Thrall can spawn quite a long distance from the orange pool and be reluctant to follow you toward it. However, we recommend being patient and slowly but steadily trying to lure it near the pool.

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Thankfully, once you have broken the Thrall’s shield, you can take it down quite easily with your heavy or special weapon. Defeating the Undying Thrall will get you up to 450 Overthrow points and have a chance to spawn an Overthrow chest, which could contain a Pale Heart Engram, among other rewards.

That sums up our guide on how to kill Undying Thrall in Destiny 2. For more on Destiny, check out our guides on how to get Relativism Cloak Exotic in The Final Shape, and where to find Planetary Assimilation Pistons.

