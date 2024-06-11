Guardian looking at an overthrow chest.
Where to Find Overthrow Chests in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

These aren't regular chests.
Shreyansh Katsura
Published: Jun 11, 2024

The Pale Heart destination in Destiny 2 is full of unique chests that offer tantalizing loot. Some are visible in plain sight, while others are tricky to find. One of these is an Overthrow chest, and you need to open a bunch of these for multiple side quests in The Final Shape. Continue reading to learn where to find Overthrow chests in Destiny 2.

What are Overthrow Chests in Destiny 2?

Guardian completing an overthrow encounter.
Overthrow chests are special chests that spawn after completing mini-encounters in the Overthrow public event in The Pale Heart of the Traveler.

These encounters could be anything from solving elemental runes puzzles to shattering crystal shards and defeating Revenant Knights. Sometimes, you also have to find waves of Dread that end up in a boss fight with a Subjugator.

How to Find Overthrow Chests in Destiny 2

Guardian looking at an overthrow chest.
Overthrow chests can’t be detected by the Combo Detector tracking mod, unlike standard cache and region chests.

Once you complete an Overthrow encounter, the Overthrow chest will spawn. The only sure-shot way to know that it’s an Overthrow chest is when you see white cracks in the ground surrounding it.

So far, we have discovered two notable Final Shape quests that require you to open Overthrow chests as part of the quest objective. These are Convalescene: Underbrush and Alone in the Dark. They both require you to open Overthrow chests in The Landing and the Blooming regions of The Pale Heart, respectively.

If you track the quest, it will take you to the random Overthrow encounters currently happening in that region, so you shouldn’t have much trouble finding and completing those encounters.

And that’s pretty much it! Opening Overthrow chests can get you XP, Glimmer, and Destination Mods.

That sums up our guide on where to find Overthrow chests in Destiny 2. For more on D2, check out our Final Shape review, and a guide on how to get Divided Prismatic Key in Destiny 2 The Final Shape.

