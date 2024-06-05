How to Unlock Pale Heart Area in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Wondering how to unlock the Pale Heart area in Destiny 2 The Final Shape? This mini-sandbox is the main explorable area in The Final Shape expansion, comprising areas reminiscent of previous expansions and iconic locales. If you’ve started the new DLC but don’t know how to access the Pale Heart, here’s what you need to know.

How to Go to Pale Heart Area in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

To unlock the Pale Heart, you need to complete the first seven missions of the Destiny 2 The Final Shape expansion. Up until that point, the area will be completely inaccessible.

Once that’s done, scour the area and speak to Micah-10, a member of the Vanguard who you’ll encounter often in The Final Shape. After that dialog, the Pale Heart should be fully accessible for you to explore.

That said, it doesn’t seem like there’s too much to do in Pale Heart just yet. Instead, it’s likely that the area will take on more importance once the first raid arrives in a few days’ time, and even more so when the first episode of this new expansion begins. For now, there’s a vault in the Pale Heart that allows you to instantly access missions, saving you from heading to the Tower each time you want to start a new mission.

Image Source: Bungie

As per the Bungie website, the Pale Heart is an area within the consciousness of the Traveler, with areas comprising all of your previous adventures over the years. The upcoming raid will hopefully expand the range of interactive elements so there’s more reason to head to the Pale Heart after you clear The Final Shape’s campaign.

That’s all for this guide! For more on Destiny 2, check out how to start The Final Shape campaign on Legend and how to fix audio issues. We’ve also got tips on activating Transcendence and fixing the mission launch error.

