Destiny 2 The Final Shape has finally arrived, and one of the things people seem to be struggling with, aside from the long server queues, is how to use the new Transcendence ability of the Prismatic subclass. Continue reading to learn how to activate Transcendence in Destiny 2.

How To Use Transcendence In Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie

You can activate Transcendence by simultaneously pressing the L3 and R3 buttons on your controller once the Transcendent meter is full. Sadly, as of this writing, we can’t confirm how this would work when playing with a mouse and keyboard, but we will update this article with more concrete info as soon as possible.

What is Transcendence In Destiny 2?

Image Source: Bungie

Transcendence is a new mini-ultimate ability with its own ability bar, which fills only when using the Prismatic subclass. Dealing Light and Darkness damage will fill it up rather quickly, whereas dealing Kinetic damage will fill up the Transcendence meter slowly but steadily.

Activating Transcendence will refresh your melee and grenade abilities, and they will also recharge quickly. You will also gain a slight weapon damage boost and increased damage resistance.

Lastly, each subclass will gain access to a new grenade ability that deals Light and Darkness damage.

That sums up our guide on how to activate Transcendence in Destiny 2. For more on D2, check out our guides on The Final Shape server status and how to fix the Final Shape servers not available error.

