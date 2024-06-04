How To Fix Destiny 2 The Final Shape Servers Not Available Error

While Destiny 2 continually keeps on growing thanks to consistent content drops, there are still a lot of errors and issues getting into the game. The most common ones so far are the Servers at Capacity and Servers Not Available errors. Here’s what’s going on and what you can do for now for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Recommended Videos

Destiny 2 The Final Shape Wait Time Servers at Capacity Error

So if you’re getting this error, you are connecting to the servers, but you’re essentially in a queue waiting to get in. This is a practice that’s pretty common in MMOs especially during times of high servers stress and load, such as the day a new expansion drops and everyone is trying to log in at the same time.

For this one, all you can do is just wait the wait times out, and eventually, you’ll be connected into Destiny 2 The Final Shape once there’s room for you.

Destiny 2 Servers Not Avaliable

Image Source: Bungie

For this error, you’re a little bit more at the whim of Bungie fixing something. This means exactly how it sounds: you’re not able to connect to the servers.

This might be confusing because as of the time of this writing, the servers are up, but you can’t connect to them right now if you’re getting that error.

Don’t worry; it’s not just you, lots of people are having this error likely because of the same problem as above: everyone is trying to log in at the same time, and it’s stressing Destiny 2’s servers.

Dismiss the message, try again, and… again until you get in. If you get bored of this, you can close the game and try again later.

The best place to keep track of what’s going on for all platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5 and PC is to go to the Bungie Help Twitter, where they are quite active about providing updates to players during times like these. As of the time of this writing, they are aware of the issues and are working to resolve them.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy