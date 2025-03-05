Forgot password
Monster Hunter Wilds hunter holding longsword in sheath stance
Screenshot by Twinfinite
Guides

Best Early Game Longswords in Monster Hunter Wilds

The best Longswords for all the Iai Slash enthusiasts
Image of Syed Hamza Bakht
Syed Hamza Bakht
|

Published: Mar 5, 2025 11:22 am

The Longsword is one of the most controversial weapons in the Monster Hunter series due to its power, popularity, and ease of use. Some consider it too simple while others test the limits using Iai Slash Counters and dodges. If you’re planning on picking it up, here are the best early-game Longswords that will carry you through Monster Hunter Wilds.

Best Early Game Longswords in Monster Hunter Wilds

Dosha Fatecleaver I

Monster Hunter Wilds best early longswords crafting and stats for Dosha Fatecleaver I
Screenshot by Twinfinite

The first Longsword you want to craft is the Dosha Fatecleaver I. Early in the game, your Affinity doesn’t matter as much as your weapon’s raw stats and element type do. The Dosha Fatecleaver provides the best damage numbers out of all Rarity 2 Longswords and is easier to get than the other early-game alternatives like the Quematrice Longsword. It also gives a 20 defense bonus which is really helpful in the early game.

Uth Khlunda I

Monster Hunter Wilds best early longswords crafting and stats for Uth Klunda
Screenshot by Twinfinite

The Uth Khlunda is easily the best Rarity 3 Longsword if you can get enough materials from the Uth Duna apex predator in the Scarlet Forest during the story. Otherwise, it only shows up during the rainy season. The Uth Khlunda has one of the highest damage and elemental damage stats among the early Rarity V weapons you can get. The water element is also very effective against all the fire monsters in the upcoming regions such as the Black Flame. It also has the Power Prolonger skill which makes your Red Gauge last longer.

Wyvern Blade Ash I

Monster Hunter Wilds best early longswords crafting and stats for Wyvern Blade Ash
Screenshot by Twinfinite

The first Rarity 4 Longsword you should craft is the Wyvern Blade Ash 1. You get this Longsword by defeating the Guardian Rathalos and in terms of stats, no other Rarity 4 Longsword comes even close to it. It has a Fire element and very high base attack alongside the Master’s Touch and Critical Element skills. You can clear the main story campaign with this weapon unless you want to upgrade to Rarity 5.

Wyvern Blade Verde I

Monster Hunter Wilds best early longswords crafting and stats for Wyvern Blade Verde
Screenshot by Twinfinite

The Wyvern Blade Verde I can be found very early and is an incredibly powerful Rarity 5 Longsword making it the best early-game Longsword to complete Monster Hunter Wilds’ campaign with. Don’t be fooled by just the damage numbers, because the Poison element is secretly overpowered. It applies a DoT that will deal 15 damage per second to monsters whenever you apply poison and it adds up quickly if you’re landing your multihit Spirit Helm Slash Release.

Windclaw Blade II

Monster Hunter Wilds best early longswords crafting and stats for Windclaw Blade
Screenshot by Twinfinite

In terms of raw stats, nothing matches the Windclaw Blade 2 Longsword among all the Rarity 5 Longswords. Unless you’re facing an ice-element Monster, this weapon is a force to be reckoned with. Despite being Rarity 5, it deals as much if not more damage than most Rarity 6 weapons. Add to its ridiculously high damage numbers a Focus level 2 skill and a Jump Master skill, and you get an extremely powerful Ice element weapon with minimal investment. The only caveat is you need to fight High Rank Hirabami to unlock and get its materials which requires you to complete the base campaign first.

Once you hit Rarity VI, you’ll have access to Artian weapons which can only be crafted using parts you gain from Tempered Monsters. These are the best weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds and you can create a suitable overpowered endgame Longsword using the Artian crafting system.

Those are all the best early-game Longswords you need to try out in Monster Hunter Wilds. For more guides, also learn how to mount and ride monsters and how to capture monsters.

